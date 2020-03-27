Kate McKinnon Set To Play Tiger King's Carole Baskin In Upcoming Series

Kate McKinnon is rumoured to play Carole Baskin in a TV show. Picture: Getty (L); Netflix (R)

Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon has been lined-up to play real-life figure, Carole Baskin, following the success of Netflix's Tiger King.

During the worldwide lockdown, Netflix-users have made Tiger King on of the service's most popular properties; so much so that a TV series of the events is currently in the works.

SNL's Kate McKinnon is the first cast-member to have been rumoured to star in the Tiger King series; as Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

While no network or streamer has been attached to the project, it is said to be based on both the Netflix series, Tiger King, and the six-episode Wondery podcast, which is available to listen to now.

The only "confirmed" cast member, so far, is Kate McKinnon - who has won several EMMYs for her appearance in Saturday Night Live - but Dax Shepard (who's known for his role in CHiPs) has shown interest in playing Joe Exotic.

Taking to Twitter, Dax wrote "If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken." Many fans of the Netflix series have, however, pleaded to see fellow SNL star, David Spade, star as the main character.

If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Suicide Squad's Jared Leto also shared his love for the character Joe Exotic, after he paid tribute by dressing up as him and hosting his very own Tiger King viewing party for his friends and fans.

Jared Leto dressed up as Joe Exotic on Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a new true-crime documentary, which is available to stream on Netflix, about the conviction of Joseph Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic.

Joe was arrested for apparently hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin, with whom he frequently bickered with over the state of his big cat zoo, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.