Love Island's Liam Reardon Pranked Mille Court With A Fake Proposal On Holiday

Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

By Capital FM

Here's how the hilarious prank moment unfolded during Millie Court and Liam Reardon's first holiday together since Love Island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Reardon, 22, and Millie Court, 24, just went on their first vacation as a couple – and Millie got the prank of her life.

The pair fell in love on the seventh season of Love Island over the summer and even won the series!

Inside Millie Court & Liam Reardon's £1Million Home

The latest winners of the hit ITV dating show have grown from strength to strength since leaving the villa, they even bought their first home together in Essex!

Here's how Liam cheekily pranked his beau on their envy-inducing trip to the Maldives...

Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the seventh season of Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The ex-Islanders looked like they were having the time of their lives as they were island hopping during their dreamy holiday in the exotic location.

The prank moment unfolded when Millie and Liam posed for a photo, they set the camera up on a self-timer and as the flash was about to go off Liam got down on one knee...

Speaking on her Instagram story, the Essex babe recounted the joke proposal: "I set the timer up and said, 'quick do something before it goes off'."

Liam Reardon pranked his girlfriend on their first holiday together. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The Love Island winners moved in together last year. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

"This is just our humour by the way and he was totally not being serious hahaha," Millie cleared up to her followers – phew!

The Maldives beach looked like the most idyllic spot to play backdrop for an engagement, but it looks like now is not quite the time for the loved-up couple!

Millie shared a slew of snaps online from their hilarious moment, captioning the post: "What an amazing first holiday with you."

