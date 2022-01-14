Love Island's Liam Reardon Pranked Mille Court With A Fake Proposal On Holiday

14 January 2022, 15:56

Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives
Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's how the hilarious prank moment unfolded during Millie Court and Liam Reardon's first holiday together since Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Reardon, 22, and Millie Court, 24, just went on their first vacation as a couple – and Millie got the prank of her life.

The pair fell in love on the seventh season of Love Island over the summer and even won the series!

Inside Millie Court & Liam Reardon's £1Million Home

The latest winners of the hit ITV dating show have grown from strength to strength since leaving the villa, they even bought their first home together in Essex!

Here's how Liam cheekily pranked his beau on their envy-inducing trip to the Maldives...

Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the seventh season of Love Island
Liam Reardon and Millie Court won the seventh season of Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

The ex-Islanders looked like they were having the time of their lives as they were island hopping during their dreamy holiday in the exotic location.

The prank moment unfolded when Millie and Liam posed for a photo, they set the camera up on a self-timer and as the flash was about to go off Liam got down on one knee...

Speaking on her Instagram story, the Essex babe recounted the joke proposal: "I set the timer up and said, 'quick do something before it goes off'."

Liam Reardon pranked his girlfriend on their first holiday together
Liam Reardon pranked his girlfriend on their first holiday together. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram
The Love Island winners moved in together last year
The Love Island winners moved in together last year. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

"This is just our humour by the way and he was totally not being serious hahaha," Millie cleared up to her followers – phew!

The Maldives beach looked like the most idyllic spot to play backdrop for an engagement, but it looks like now is not quite the time for the loved-up couple!

Millie shared a slew of snaps online from their hilarious moment, captioning the post: "What an amazing first holiday with you."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Chloe Crowhurst from Love Island is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend David Houghton

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Pregnant With First Child With Boyfriend David Houghton
Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life
Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed
Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Amber Gill has spoken about the infamous podcast comments

Love Island’s Amber Gill Weighs In On Molly-Mae’s ‘Damaging’ Privilege Comments

Hot On Capital

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray with their babies

All The Photos So Far Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Adorable Twin Babies
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp
So, is there going to be a second season of Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind Is Returning For Season 2 - Here's A First Look
Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign
Kardashian fans were left divided over North West's braces

North West Just Got Braces And Kardashian Fans Are Divided

Perrie Edwards was seen back in the studio

Perrie Edwards Is Already In The Studio Working On Solo Music

More Movies & TV News

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Liberty Poole has earned a huge net worth since appearing on Love Island

Liberty Poole’s Huge Net Worth Revealed After Leaving Love Island
Harry Styles will play Eros in the next Eternals

Harry Styles Dancing Behind The Scenes In Eternals Dressed As Eros Is Everything
The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?
Who is Zendaya dating and who are her exes?

Who Is Zendaya Dating & Who Are The 'Euphoria' Star's Exes?

Features