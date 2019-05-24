Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson ‘Wanted To End Her Life’ When Crippling Depression Took Its Toll

24 May 2019, 13:54 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 13:59

Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her depression
Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her depression. Picture: ITV / Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson is seeing a therapist once a week since taking part in Love Island, after battling with severe depression.

Love Island 2018 star Megan Barton-Hanson has become a household name across the country since launching into the spotlight last year, but her fame status hasn’t been as easy as it may look.

In a new interview Megan has opened up about battling low-self esteem and crippling depression, which was worsened when she returned home to discover she’d been burgled and later split from boyfriend Wes Nelson.

Megan Barton-Hanson said CBT helped her work through her depression
Megan Barton-Hanson said CBT helped her work through her depression. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

But her low feelings were something Megan had struggled with for years. Three years before appearing on Love Island the model went through a break-up and the emotional turmoil left her feeling suicidal.

She said: “I just didn’t know what my direction was. I was a little bit lost. I was like what am I going to do now. I think I had turned 21. I was just so unhappy and kept thinking why do things keep going wrong in my life.”

Megan also spoke about ending her life, saying she turned to her mum in her darkest times: “I went to my mum and basically asked for permission saying ‘I really don’t want to be here anymore’ and she didn’t know what to do and I feel so guilty to this day putting that pressure on her but I am just so glad that I was open and honest with her.”

The 25 year old began having therapy twice a week and later discovered the benefits of CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy).

“For me my biggest problem is that I speak really negatively to myself. I am really kind to other people but I always put myself down,” she added.

“CBT really trains your mind to speak kindly to yourself and it’s like we all go to the gym and take care of our bodies, so we should definitely take care of our mind. For me that’s what therapy is, it’s like working out your mind.”

Megan is now trying to spread the message that those feeling depressed are never alone.

