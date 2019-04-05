WATCH: Love Island's Adam Was Hooked To A Lie Detector And Proved He Lied About Zara...

5 April 2019, 07:42

After confessing he loved his Love Island partner, Zara McDermott, we took it upon ourselves to grill Adam Collard... While hooked to a lie detector.

The nation's had a love-hate relationship with every single one of Adam Collard's love-hate relationships in the Love Island Villa.

So we took it upon ourselves to grill the Love Island lothario on a lie detector. You're welcome.

> Love Island’s Adam Collard’s Secret Past As An Extra On Geordie Shore Mocked By The Cast

Fresh from the Villa, Adam popped by to chat to Roman Kemp and Vick Hope about his time on the ITV2 reality show, and his relationships with Kendall, Megan, Zara and Darylle. No biggie.

We hooked the contestant to a lie detector and tested his love for Zara, which - awkwardly - when he said he loved her, it turns out it was a lie. Plus, according to the results, he's also been macking on ladies in the DMs.

We'll, er, just brush over that, yeah? You're still our mate, right, Adam? Right?!

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With All Of Your Fave Love Islanders Over On Our App

