Lauren Christy From Buying London Facts Including Age, Net Worth And Where She’s From

Lauren Christy from Buying London moved to the capital in 2021. Picture: Netflix/Lauren Christy/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Lauren Christy is one of the main focuses on Buying London. Get to know the glamorous property agent here, including where she’s from in South Africa and how long she’s been in real estate.

Lauren Christy is one of the glamorous real estate agents on Buying London who becomes part of a key ‘storyline’ with co-star Rasa Bagdonaviciute, after they clashed on more than one occasion.

The women eventually patched things up, but not before she was accused by the other agents like Oli Hamilton, Juliana Ardenius and Rosi Walden of being CEO Daniel Daggers' ‘favourite’ employee.

But who is Lauren, where in South Africa is she from, what’s her net worth and what else do we know about her?

Get to know Buying London star Lauren here.

Lauren Christy is one of DDRE's top agents. Picture: Netflix

Where is Lauren Christy from in South Africa?

Lauren is from a small, coastal town called Saint Francis Bay, a place she called ‘paradise’ and said ‘will always be home’.

“I lived there until I was 18 and then moved to Cape Town to study where I did my Marketing and Communications Degree,” said in a Q&A with fans on Instagram Stories.

She moved to London in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic, after landing a job at an agency in the city.

Lauren Christy is from South Africa. Picture: Netflix

How old is Lauren Christy from Buying London?

Lauren’s age isn’t known, but she studied at the AAA School of Advertising from 2009 - 2011.

Her description on Buying London is as the top DDRE agent who “never tires of reminding the rest of the office about her long-term friendship with boss Daniel.”

Daniel is 44 years old while the youngest agent at the office is Reme Nicole who’s just 21.

Lauren Christy has an impressive net worth. Picture: Netflix

What is Lauren Christy’s net worth?

Lauren’s net worth is reportedly £11 million, according to The Cinemaholic. She’s had a successful career in the industry and makes a chunk of commission on properties worth between £10 million and £30 million.

CEO Daniel is reportedly worth £170 million while co-star Rosi is worth £4 million.

In a Q&A with fans on Instagram Lauren said she got into real estate after her mum and brother were also agents. She told her followers: “I went to a launch in Cape Town and I sat opposite someone who had just left a big agency to start his own brokerage.

“We got talking and he offered to take me on as his first agent in the business and he taught me everything he knew. I gave myself 3 months to see if I enjoyed it and to sell something and I managed to sell a small warehouse within that time frame so I kept at it.”

How long has Lauren Christy worked in real estate?

Lauren has worked as an agent for eight years, starting out in Industrial / Commercial property before she eventually made the decision to focus solely on Residential.

Explaining to her followers how she knows Daniel, she said a few people in the industry kept telling her she needed to meet him. She recalled: “Eventually I took action and asked a mutual friend to connect us. We made a plan to met for coffee and spoke about about the @ddre.global business model, all things Real Estate and how the industry was changing.

"I told him I was going to work with him one day and he said I had a lot to learn about the UK market before I would be ready to join the business. He was right. About a year later I made the move to DDRE Global and didn’t look back.”

