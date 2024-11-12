Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark. Picture: Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images, FX

By Sam Prance

Keke Palmer has opened up about the negative side of her experience working on Scream Queens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Keke Palmer has revealed that one of her Scream Queens co-stars made a racist remark to her while filming the show.

Scream Queens may have only lasted for two seasons but the Ryan Murphy drama has since become a cult TV show. To this day, people can't get enough of Emma Roberts' portrayal of self-centred sorority queen Chanel Oberlin and the ensemble cast performances by everyone including the likes of Niecy Nash, Glen Powell and Billie Lourd.

Another standout character in Scream Queens is Zayday Williams portrayed by Keke Palmer. However, Keke has now opened up about her experience on the show and said that she struggled with some people's on set behaviour.

Keke Palmer shows off Shakira and Cher impersonations

According to the LA Times, Keke discusses Scream Queens in her new memoir Master of Me, where she explains that she had a difficult relationship with one of her co-stars. Instead of naming names, Keke uses the pseudonym Brenda and she explains that Brenda made a racist remark when she tried to calm her down during an on set clash.

The co-star said: “Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F------ Luther King?” Keke added: "It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am. I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a-- said."

While Keke didn't specify who Brenda was, some fans theorised that it could be Emma Roberts based on Angelica Ross previously accusing Emma of making transphobic remarks on set. However, others think that Brenda is Lea Michele because Lea is the only Scream Queens co-star Keke doesn't follow on Instagram.

Of course, unless Keke says anything further on the matter, people's guesses are nothing but guesses.

Elsewhere, Keke told he LA Times that Ryan Murphy scolded her when she didn't show up to set on a day off where she had other work arrangements. Keke said: “It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office. He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.’"

As it stands, neither Ryan nor any of Keke's co-stars have addressed her comments. We'll update you if and when they do.

Read more about Capital Buzz news here:

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.