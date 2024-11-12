Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark

12 November 2024, 17:27

Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark
Keke Palmer calls out Scream Queens co-star over racist remark. Picture: Elyse Jankowski/Billboard via Getty Images, FX
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Keke Palmer has opened up about the negative side of her experience working on Scream Queens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keke Palmer has revealed that one of her Scream Queens co-stars made a racist remark to her while filming the show.

Scream Queens may have only lasted for two seasons but the Ryan Murphy drama has since become a cult TV show. To this day, people can't get enough of Emma Roberts' portrayal of self-centred sorority queen Chanel Oberlin and the ensemble cast performances by everyone including the likes of Niecy Nash, Glen Powell and Billie Lourd.

Another standout character in Scream Queens is Zayday Williams portrayed by Keke Palmer. However, Keke has now opened up about her experience on the show and said that she struggled with some people's on set behaviour.

Keke Palmer shows off Shakira and Cher impersonations

According to the LA Times, Keke discusses Scream Queens in her new memoir Master of Me, where she explains that she had a difficult relationship with one of her co-stars. Instead of naming names, Keke uses the pseudonym Brenda and she explains that Brenda made a racist remark when she tried to calm her down during an on set clash.

The co-star said: “Keke, literally, just don’t. Who do you think you are? Martin F------ Luther King?” Keke added: "It was such a weighted thing that she said, but I didn’t allow that weight to be projected on me, because I know who I am. I’m not no victim. That’s not my storyline, sweetie. I don’t care what her a-- said."

While Keke didn't specify who Brenda was, some fans theorised that it could be Emma Roberts based on Angelica Ross previously accusing Emma of making transphobic remarks on set. However, others think that Brenda is Lea Michele because Lea is the only Scream Queens co-star Keke doesn't follow on Instagram.

Of course, unless Keke says anything further on the matter, people's guesses are nothing but guesses.

Elsewhere, Keke told he LA Times that Ryan Murphy scolded her when she didn't show up to set on a day off where she had other work arrangements. Keke said: “It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office. He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.’"

As it stands, neither Ryan nor any of Keke's co-stars have addressed her comments. We'll update you if and when they do.

Read more about Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Timothée Chalamet was told to "put on weight" after losing Divergent and Maze Runner roles

Timothée Chalamet was told to "put on weight" after losing Divergent and Maze Runner roles

MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row

MAFS UK's Polly shades Adam after huge dinner party row

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Line up for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

Meet the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024 line up

Who is GK Barry?

Who is GK Barry? The internet star's real name, age, famous girlfriend, career & more

Alan Halsall is expected to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024

Who is Alan Halsall? The Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, where he's from & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits