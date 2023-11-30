Josie Gibson Keeps Making The Same Blunder In I'm A Celeb

Josie Gibson keeps seeing her campmates' bums. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Josie Gibson has I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics at the mishap she keeps suffering in the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Josie Gibson is fast becoming a fan favourite with viewers, as she takes on Bushtucker Trials and challenges in camp alongside co-stars like Fred Siriex, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose and Nigel Farage.

As well as succeeding in the tasks, Josie’s remained a positive presence for her campmates and viewers love her quick-wit and candid statements.

And there’s one thing that Josie keeps doing in camp that fans are finding hilarious – walking in on her campmates half-naked. So far, Josie’s seen Marvin Humes, Fred and Nigel semi-nude after accidentally walking in while they’re showering.

Her repeated blunder has viewers asking, “Why is it always Josie?”

Josie Gibson can't take her eyes off Marvin's six pack on I'm A Celeb

Josie Gibson is becoming a fan favourite on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

It all started when Josie and Danielle Howard accidentally saw Nigel’s bum when he climbed out the bath in jungle camp.

And in one recent episode, after heading to the bath to wash her clothes, Fred – who was showering – shouted, “are my clothes in your way?”

“No. Basically, we run a bath sometimes to wash our clothes,” she shouted back. And as she looked over Fred wrapped himself in a towel, exposing his behind.

“Ah, Fred!” She shouted. “I weren’t prepared for that, jeez!”

Josie Gibson has seen three of her campmates half naked. Picture: Shutterstock

“Oh, you saw my butt?” He asked, laughing.

“I thought the moon had come out, I thought the day had gone early,” Josie hilariously replied.

The hilarious blunder comes after Josie was left stunned when she saw Marvin walking up to the shower in his pants, telling him: “Bloody hell Marv, is that your body? How many times a week do you work out?!”

She later said in the bush Telegraph: “At first it was Nigel’s bum, now Marvin’s six pack – loads of surprises. You just don’t know what’s going to come next.”

Viewers have taken to Twitter with some hilarious reactions.

Josie after being flashed for the 3rd time within less than 2 weeks #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/VXRvY8sgRz — Avery! 📺 (@gnfesgatito) November 29, 2023

“Josie keeps seeing her camp mates butts,” one person shared alongside an iconic Friends GIF of Phoebe screaming: “My eyes!”

“Josie counting how many a***s she’s seen #ImACeleb,” tweeted a second, of someone keeping a tally chart on a white board.

Josie is quickly becoming a favourite to win the show, along with Sam and Danielle who also have high odds.

