Jake Cornish Snubs NTAs With Love Island Co-Stars After Claims About Unaired Scenes With Liberty Poole

Jake Cornish didn't join his Love Island cast mates at the NTAs. Picture: Getty / Jake Cornish/Instagram

Jake Cornish didn’t join his Love Island cast mates at the National Television Awards on Thursday night.

Jake Cornish is yet to be seen reuniting with his Love Island co-stars including Teddy Soares, Kaz Kamwi, and Chloe Burrows, after his relationship with Liberty Poole broke down on-screen as the islanders neared the final.

He and Lib walked out of the villa days before the series was due to end, after deciding they weren’t right for each other.

Since then, Jake hasn’t appeared alongside his cast mates at the various events which have taken place since, including the reunion show, Liberty’s birthday and most recently the NTAs.

Love Island finalists Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran attended the NTAs. Picture: Getty

However, he did tell fans earlier this week he hadn’t been feeling well, which was also apparently why he missed the reunion show hosted by Laura Whitmore.

The NTAs took place on Thursday night and all the finalists as well as Liberty were in attendance, but Jake was nowhere to be seen after claiming in an Instagram Stories Q&A he was edited unfairly on the reality show.

One fan wrote to Jake: “Well unfair the way the public reacted to u on the show. What’s your thoughts on it? [sic].”

And the islander replied hinting the full story wasn’t show on TV: “If people knew what was said which wasn’t aired I think people would believe differently.”

Jake Cornish hinted he wasn't happy with how some conversations were edited on Love Island. Picture: Jake Cornish/Instagram

National Television Awards 2021 - Faye Winter and Teddy Soares. Picture: Getty

Jake was absent from Liberty's 22nd birthday party. Picture: Liberty Poole/Instagram

Liberty broke off their romance, which started on day one, after worrying he didn’t like her for who she was.

It came after claims from their fellow contestants who believed he was playing a game to win the £50k prize money.

Lib was also left upset he didn’t ‘fight’ for their relationship.

In the meantime Jake has promised his 440k Instagram followers he has ‘so many amazing things’ in the pipeline.

