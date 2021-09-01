All The Couples Paired So Far On Married At First Sight UK 2021

Married at First Sight UK has already seen a bunch of couples say ‘I do’ at the altar, but who has tied the knot so far?

Nikita and Ant, Morag and Luke, and Megan and Bob are names we’re quickly getting familiar with on Married at First Sight UK as the contestants quickly become actual spouses on the E4 show.

The current series is set to be the most chaotic yet after producers switched up the format to be more like the Aussie version.

Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

It’s also had its first ever gay marriage, making MAFS history.

Married at First Sight UK: Morag and Luke. Picture: E4

MAFS UK: Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey. Picture: E4

But which couples are already paired up on Married at First Sight UK? Here’s a complete list:

Morag Chrichton and Luke Dawson

Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey

Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole

Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson

MAFS UK: Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole. Picture: E4

MAFS UK: Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson. Picture: E4

Relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Mell Schilling and Charlene Douglas were tasked with finding each contestant their perfect match, (hopefully) successfully pairing 16 singletons.

After walking down the aisle and saying ‘I do’ to their mystery bride or groom, the couples get to jet off on their honeymoons

And the drama is only just getting started…

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

