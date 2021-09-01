All The Couples Paired So Far On Married At First Sight UK 2021

1 September 2021, 17:42

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK has already seen a bunch of couples say ‘I do’ at the altar, but who has tied the knot so far?

Nikita and Ant, Morag and Luke, and Megan and Bob are names we’re quickly getting familiar with on Married at First Sight UK as the contestants quickly become actual spouses on the E4 show.

The current series is set to be the most chaotic yet after producers switched up the format to be more like the Aussie version.

Is Married At First Sight UK Legally Binding?

It’s also had its first ever gay marriage, making MAFS history.

Married at First Sight UK: Morag and Luke
Married at First Sight UK: Morag and Luke. Picture: E4
MAFS UK: Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey
MAFS UK: Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey. Picture: E4

But which couples are already paired up on Married at First Sight UK? Here’s a complete list:

  • Morag Chrichton and Luke Dawson
  • Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey
  • Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole
  • Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson
MAFS UK: Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole
MAFS UK: Nikita Jasmine and Ant Poole. Picture: E4
MAFS UK: Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson
MAFS UK: Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson. Picture: E4

Relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Mell Schilling and Charlene Douglas were tasked with finding each contestant their perfect match, (hopefully) successfully pairing 16 singletons.

After walking down the aisle and saying ‘I do’ to their mystery bride or groom, the couples get to jet off on their honeymoons

And the drama is only just getting started…

Married at First Sight continues at 9pm on E4.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Doja Cat looks bored as she performs 'Say So' yet again

Why Fans Can't Stop Watching Doja Cat's Bored 'Say So' Performance

Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors

Tom Holland’s Dating History Revealed: Ex-Girlfriends And Rumoured Romances

Everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK star Ant Poole

Meet Ant From Married At First Sight UK: His Age, Job & Instagram Revealed

Production has started on set of I'm A Celeb... at Gwrych Castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Prep Is Underway As Ant & Dec Arrive At Gwrych Castle

Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him