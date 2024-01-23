Is Love Island All Stars Pre Recorded?

23 January 2024, 12:23

The Love Island punk party next to a picture of Georgia Steele sunbathing
The Love Island cast are bringing us the best drama for 2024. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars is on every night for one hour but is it live or edited? Here's the filming facts you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly Smith, Georgia Steel and Liberty Poole are back in the famous Love Island villa looking for love, causing drama and pulling the rest of the cast for chats.

And as we watch the romances, friendships and relationships blossom before us every night on ITV2, there's only one question viewers are looking for the answer to - is it pre recorded?

As the best of reality TV, Love Island producers deliver us six episodes a week (seven if you count Unseen Bits) meaning things can get a little hectic in the cutting room.

So how live is Love Island? And when was it filmed? Here's all the editing details you need to know.

Love Island cast dancing at punk party
Love Island's filming schedule has come under questioning. Picture: ITV2

Is Love Island All Stars prerecorded?

For most of the series, Love Island is prerecorded as you will see a whole day's worth of events unfold in one nightly episode.

Bringing us the best and juiciest bits from the villa, producers work hard to make sure they deliver 60 minutes of activity that gives viewers the full story and of course, the most entertainment.

With over 69 cameras located across the villa in South Africa, not much goes without being filmed meaning there's a lot of footage so we're thankful to get the best bits Sunday through to Friday.

And for those who want extra footage, you can watch Love Island: Unseen Bits on Saturdays.

Love Island's Georgia S and Georgia H leaving the villa for a date
Love Island producers pull together their episodes from the last 24 hours. Picture: ITV2

When was Love Island All Stars filmed?

Despite being prerecorded, what you watch on TV every evening isn't that old.

All episodes show the movements made within the last 24-48 hours so we're getting the most up-to-date relationship dramas.

Is Love Island ever live?

To keep things exciting and as real-time as possible, Love Island producers do film the final live.

This year, the winter series of the show will only be five weeks long - meaning no Casa Amor - which leaves the final happening sometime around February 19th.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

