Ex On The Beach Cast Love Island's Anton & Drag Race's A'Whora

28 September 2021, 15:48

Ex On The Beach is filming again!
Ex On The Beach is filming again! Picture: MTV/Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A slew of reality TV personalities has signed up for the twelfth season of Ex On The Beach!

Ex On The Beach is well on the road to getting back onto our television screens!

The line-up for the hit dating show is slowly but surely being announced, with several reality TV alumni being cast to the series.

Love Island Star Amber Davies ‘Wishes She Had Therapy’ After Winning Series 3

Love Island's Anton Danyluk and A'Whora from RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been listed as contestsants in the eagerly-awaited twelfth season of the show.

Anton Danyluk is pegged to be on the next season
Anton Danyluk is pegged to be on the next season. Picture: Anton Danyluk/Instagram

The MTV reality show follows a group of eight singles who go on holiday and date their fellow cast members until former flames make a dramatic appearance!

The newest instalment of the show is in production, at the time of writing, after a long stint of delays due to travel restrictions.

Anton is no stranger to dating shows as he took part in the fifth season of Love Island – now, two years since the finale, he is after love again.

The line-up for the next season of Ex On The Beach is being revealed
The line-up for the next season of Ex On The Beach is being revealed. Picture: MTV

A'Whora – also known as George Boyle – is also rumoured to be filming for Ex On The Beach!

The London based drag queen made it to the final five in the second season of the UK rendition of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Reports are whirring that the line-up has been subject to many changes due to the star's dropping out – the full list of contestants is yet to be released.

A'Whora is rumoured to be cast in the line-up
A'Whora is rumoured to be cast in the line-up. Picture: A'Whora/Instagram

This season's luxurious filming location is yet to be confirmed, but in the seven-year run of the show, they've sent their celebs to holiday destination's such as Portugal, Mexico and even Bali!

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago is also pegged to be in dating up a storm on the MTV series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles stopped his show to help a fan proposal

Harry Styles Helps Fan Proposal During Love On Tour Show

Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood are the latest power couple

Jack Grealish And Girlfriend Sasha Attwood Dubbed ‘New Posh And Becks’ After Matching Brand Deals
Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

Are Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Mimi Keene actually dating?

Why Sex Education Fans Are Convinced Asa Butterfield & Mimi Keene Are Dating IRL

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance...

Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Wedding

Perrie Edwards welcomed baby Axel in August

Perrie Edwards Just Shared A Really Cute Picture Of Her Baby Boy Axel

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him