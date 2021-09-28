Ex On The Beach Cast Love Island's Anton & Drag Race's A'Whora

By Capital FM

A slew of reality TV personalities has signed up for the twelfth season of Ex On The Beach!

Ex On The Beach is well on the road to getting back onto our television screens!

The line-up for the hit dating show is slowly but surely being announced, with several reality TV alumni being cast to the series.

Love Island's Anton Danyluk and A'Whora from RuPaul's Drag Race UK have been listed as contestsants in the eagerly-awaited twelfth season of the show.

Anton Danyluk is pegged to be on the next season. Picture: Anton Danyluk/Instagram

The MTV reality show follows a group of eight singles who go on holiday and date their fellow cast members until former flames make a dramatic appearance!

The newest instalment of the show is in production, at the time of writing, after a long stint of delays due to travel restrictions.

Anton is no stranger to dating shows as he took part in the fifth season of Love Island – now, two years since the finale, he is after love again.

The line-up for the next season of Ex On The Beach is being revealed. Picture: MTV

A'Whora – also known as George Boyle – is also rumoured to be filming for Ex On The Beach!

The London based drag queen made it to the final five in the second season of the UK rendition of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Reports are whirring that the line-up has been subject to many changes due to the star's dropping out – the full list of contestants is yet to be released.

A'Whora is rumoured to be cast in the line-up. Picture: A'Whora/Instagram

This season's luxurious filming location is yet to be confirmed, but in the seven-year run of the show, they've sent their celebs to holiday destination's such as Portugal, Mexico and even Bali!

The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago is also pegged to be in dating up a storm on the MTV series.

