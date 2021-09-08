Who Are The Guest Judges On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3?

8 September 2021, 17:14

Here are all the guest judges appearing on season 3 of Drag Race
Here are all the guest judges appearing on season 3 of Drag Race. Picture: BBCThree
RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back for another season! Here's the lowdown on all the guest judges announced to make an appearance on the third instalment of the show.

The third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been confirmed to kick-off on September 23rd.

The judge panel will consist of Michelle Visage and RuPaul of course, as well as Graham Norton and Alan Carr as alternating judges.

But what celebrity appearances can fans expect to be treated to this year?

Read on to find out all the intel on the talented guest line-up, from Leigh-Anne Pinnock to pop group, Steps...

Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is nearly here
Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK is nearly here. Picture: BBCThree

It has been revealed that comedian Matt Lucas, Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and actress Kathy Burke will be judging alongside the aforementioned panel.

Celebrity Choreographer Jay Revell and TV personality Charity Shop Sue have also been announced as guests on the series!

The extra special guest judges are slowly but surely being announced, read on to find out all the famous names involved!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock to guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race third season

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is following in the footsteps of Little Mix sister, Jade Thirlwall.

It was announced on Wednesday that the new mum of twins will be making an appearance on the hit BBCThree instalment of the franchise.

Jade's iconic Drag Race stint went down a storm and we can only assume Leigh-Anne's will follow suit!

Spice Girl Emma Bunton to appear on Drag Race

Another iconic girl group singer will be gracing the panel! Baby Spice is in the building...

Pop group alumna, Emma Bunton, was announced along with Leigh-Anne as one of the 'extra special guest judges'.

We can only hope that the queens lip-sync for their lives to a Spice Girls bop!

Emma even tweeted out her excitement, writing: "Soooo excited for this! Can’t wait to Spice up the judging panel on #DragRaceUK. Start your engines!"

Alesha Dixon graces another judges panel

Alesha Dixon is no stranger to being a judge, and now we get to see her use her coaching chops on RuPaul's Drag Race!

The 42-year-old singer has been involved with shows from Strictly Come Dancing to Britain's Got Talent, so it's fair to say she's well-versed in the judging world.

Alesha Dixon joins RuPuals line-up
Alesha Dixon joins RuPuals line-up. Picture: BBCThree

Pop group Steps will be guest judging

Not one but five special guests!

The British dance-pop group will be appearing on the show as a unit to give their judging chops a whirl on the drag competition.

The band were active in the late 90s and early 2000s are making a come-back!

The British public have indeed been treated with this year's slew of celeb cameos!

We'll keep this page updated on all the latest Drag Race guest judge announcements.

