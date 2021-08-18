RuPaul's Drag Race UK: All The Details From Air Date To Contestants

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3. Picture: RuPaul's Drag Race UK/Twitter

By Capital FM

RuPaul's Drag Race UK has been confirmed for a third season! Here's everything you need to know about the latest British series.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be back before you know it!

On Wednesday, the reality show confirmed on Twitter that a new season is headed our way this year – 'shantay you stay'!

The British instalment of the RuPaul franchise will air on BBCThree and will introduce the public to 12 new vivacious drag queens.

Here is everything you need to know about season three!

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season three will be coming in August 2021. Picture: RuPaul's Drag Race UK/Instagram

When will RuPaul's Drag Race season 3 be on?

The Twitter account for the drag competition show confirmed on August 18th that the newest season will arrive at the end of summer!

No exact date has been set but BBCThree has confirmed that it will be September 2021.

They wrote: "Meet the new #DragRaceUK queens coming to @BBCthree on @bbciplayer in September."

Ding dang dong. It's round three, huns.



Meet the new #DragRaceUK queens coming to @BBCthree on @bbciplayer in September. 👑 pic.twitter.com/2zgdi8x1av — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 18, 2021

Who is in the cast line-up for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3?

The contestants were also announced in the teaser post that introduced us to 12 new queens!

As promised, season two queen, Veronica Green, will be returning after she was unable to partake in the second half of last year's show due to lockdown.

The promotional photo that was tweeted out confirmed that Green will be competing against the following 11 queens:

Ella Vaday

Scarlett Harlett

Choriza May

Elektra Fence

Krystal Versace

Charity Kase

River Medway

Kitty Scott-Claus

Victoria Scone

Vanity Milan Anubis

We will keep this page updated with all the latest on the upcoming show!

