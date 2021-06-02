Michelle Visage’s Guide To Pride Flags Is Something We All Need To Read

Michelle Visage educated followers on Pride flags.

Michelle Visage of RuPaul's Drag Race has posted a slew of snaps to guide you through every Pride flag you could think of!

Michelle Visage marked the first day of Pride Month by posting a guide to LGBTQI+ flags on her Instagram page.

The longtime RuPaul's Drag Race judge wants her social media platforms to be a place of celebration and education, therefore she took it upon herself to give fans a rundown on the deluge of Pride flags!

Let's jump into it...

Michelle Visage is a fierce LGBTQI+ supporter, she's even won an Attitude Award for her efforts within the communty.

Michelle began her stream of snaps with the classic rainbow pride flag we all know and love – the star gave a brief history on why the flag is significant and how it came to be.

The TV icon wants to dedicate a space to 'all the beautiful colours of the inclusive rainbow.'

The reality star shone a light on the alarming statistics when explaining the emergence of the transgender flag in 1999.

RuPaul's Drag Race welcomed their first transgender man as a contestant, GottMik, in its 13th season.

This prompted Michelle to publicly state that: "The inclusion of Gottmik is wonderful for trans men out there who might think that they don't have a place on the show; they do."

The star went on to give a platform for many different groups with the community, educating her 1.9 million followers on identities such bi-sexual, pansexual, abrosexual, asexual individuals among many more.

Michelle Visage and longtime friend RuPaul support the LGBTQI+ community through their work on Drag Race.

What better way to mark the occasion of Pride Month than educating ourselves on just how diverse the LGBTQI+ community is!

Thank you to Michelle for taking the time to impart her wisdom to the masses.

To see the full comprehensive guide on Pride flags head over to her Instagram page.

