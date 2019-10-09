Here's Why Graham Norton And Alan Carr Don't Appear On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Together

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are judges on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. Picture: BBC

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are both judges on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, but why do they never appear on the show together?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK kicked off on Thursday 3 October, with Alan Carr on the judging panel – leaving viewers wondering where Graham Norton was.

Alan and Graham were announced as judges on the UK version of the drag show at the beginning of the year, so when fans saw just the Chatty Man host in the first episode of the series some were left with questions about the new panelists.

WATCH: The Queens Of RuPaul's Drag Race UK's First Ever Series In Official Trailer!

However, the presenters will be taking it in turns on the episodes, as they were signed up to appear every other week – something fans of the show might not have known in the run up to its launch in the UK.

They will both appear together for the finale of the show though, when one of the acts is crowned the 'Queen of Great Britain'.

Throughout the first UK episode, some viewers tweeted to say they’ll miss Alan when Graham takes to the panel and they’ll miss Graham when Alan takes to the panel.

Joining Alan and Graham on the panel throughout the UK series is of course Ru Paul himself, Michelle Visage – who is currently on Strictly, and a different celebrity guest judge each week including Cheryl, Jade Thirlwall and Maisie Williams to name a few.

BBC presenter Graham appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars in 2016, so he’s no stranger to working alongside Ru.

When Graham was announced as joining the show he said: “Becoming part of the drag race family makes me ridiculously happy! I can’t wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party, but they better weeeeerk!!!”

Alan has also previously met Ru Paul when he appeared on his show in 2017, so the 43 year old was thrilled to be asked to join the show, describing it as “a dream come true”.

