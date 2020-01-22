Love Island's Ellie Brown Denies Michael Griffiths Relationship After He Claimed Ex On The Beach Co-Star Was 'The One'

22 January 2020, 15:53

Ex On The Beach star Ellie Brown has denied she is in a relationship with fellow Love Islander Michael Griffiths after reports emerged they

Ex On The Beach star Ellie Brown has taken to Instagram stories to deny she and Love Islander Michael Griffiths are in a relationship after he reportedly called her 'the one' and opened up about their supposed relationship in which he was 'head over heels.'

What Is The Patch On Rebecca Gormley’s Leg? Love Island Viewers Praise Model For Publicly Displaying Contraception Method

Elie Brown shuts down she is the 'love' of Michael Griffiths's life
Elie Brown shuts down she is the 'love' of Michael Griffiths's life. Picture: Instagram brown.elle/ mac.griffiths

Talking into the camera to her 1.2 million followers, the reality star put Michael's claims firmly to bed.

She said: "I want to clear up that I do not have a boyfriend. I did not find the one, and that picture is from five months ago - we all have pictures together."

"I do not have a boyfriend."

Michael, who rose to fame after starring on the 2019 series of Love Island, posted a photo of the pair with their arms round each other on the evening the MTV show launched, starring both of them.

He also reportedly told a tabloid: "To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I'm head over heels and I'm not letting her go."

Saying they 'just clicked', Michael, who earned himself a bad rep on the ITV2 dating show and coined the phrase 'childish', carried on to say:

"We are in the same boat so it instantly felt like we were equals in the relationship. I can tell her anything and know it won't go no further. We trust each other completely. I would give her my phone to look through no worries."

The first ever celebrity series of the notoriously explosive Ex On The Beach sees a famous bunch confronted with their (equally famous) exes, including Ellie's former Love Island flame, Charlie Brake.

Speaking to Capital, she revealed their reunion wasn't as negative as she expected it to be, and whilst she didn't want to give much away, said the whole outcome was pretty positive!

