To All The Boys Star Lana Condor Is Engaged To Long-Term Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor from Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before has announced her engagement to Anthony De La Torre.

Congratulations are in order for Lana Condor who announced she’s now engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre!

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actress shared the exciting news on Instagram as she posted a heartwarming clip of her reaction to the proposal.

The Netflix star also shared a photoshoot with her future hubby as she showed off the stunning ring, which musician Anthony had custom-made with a Vietnamese company to honour her heritage.

Lana wrote: “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere.”

Lana Condor is engaged to Anthony De La Torre. Picture: @lanacodor/Instagram

She continued: “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world.

“Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!”, referring to the couple’s dogs.

“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre have been dating since 2015. Picture: @lanacodor/Instagram

The couple, who have been together since 2015, were showered with messages of love and support from friends and fans, including The Kissing Booth star Joey King, who simply wrote “Congratulations,” alongside a series of heart-eye emojis.

Lana’s on-screen beau in Too All The Boys, Noah Centineo, penned: “OH MY GOD Congratulations!!!!”, while Janel Parish, who plays Lana’s on-screen sister wrote: “I’m sobbing this is perfect.”

Author of the To All The Boys books, Jenny Han added: “I am so so so happy for you guys. My heart is bursting! CONGRTULATIONS!!!”

