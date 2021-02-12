Who Is Lana Condor’s Boyfriend? Meet Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor has been in a long-term romance with Anthony De La Torre since 2015. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Netflix star Lana Condor has an adorable on-screen romance with Noah Centineo in To All The Boys, but here’s everything we know about her real-life love life with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.

Lana Condor has been dating her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre for five years and frequently gushes about her beau in interviews.

The actress, who plays Lara Jean Covey in To All The Boys, has a super cute on-screen romance with her co-star Noah Centineo (who plays Peter Kavinsky), but it’s nothing compared to her romance IRL!

Ahead of the third instalment of the film series, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, fans are wanting to know more about Lana and Anthony’s relationship.

Here’s what we know…

Who is Lana Condor dating? How did they meet?

Anthony De La Torre is Lana Condor's long-term boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Lana is dating Anthony De La Torre and the couple have been together for over five years!

The 23-year-old met her beau at an Emmy nominees reception in Beverly Hills back in 2015 and have been an item ever since.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she spoke about his pick-up line, revealing that he captured her heart when he said: “Hi, I’m Anthony. I thought I would make a friend."

She explained that their first introduction felt ‘like a ­Taylor Swift song’.

Who is Lana Condor’s boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre?

Anthony is also an actor who has appeared in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales, where he played a young Jack Sparrow.

He’s also appeared in various episodes of Nickelodeon’s 100 Things To Do Before High School.

Lana has even released a few music videos with her bae!

Is Lana Condor dating her To All The Boys co-star, Noah Centineo?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are not dating in real life. Picture: PA

Following their first film together, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, rumours began circulating that the co-stars were an item.

However, they’re just besties IRL and have their own love lives!

