The Weeknd Addresses Heartbreak Lyrics Following Splits From Exes Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid

The Weeknd referenced his high-profile relationships in his music. Picture: PA

The Weeknd has opened up about his songs which referenced his break-ups with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

The Weeknd is one of the best artists when it comes to talking about his feels and the Canadian singer has now spoken about his songs, which referenced his exes Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker, real name Abel Tesfaye, opened up about his 2018 album titled ‘My Dear Melancholy,’ which was apparently written and recorded in just a short few weeks!

Selena Gomez Follows Bella Hadid On Instagram After Her Split From The Weeknd

Speaking about how it helped him heal from his break-ups, he told Esquire in an interview: "It was just like this cathartic piece of art.”

He then went on to explain why there was a limited amount of tracks on the record, adding: "It was short because that’s all I had to say on this situation.”

The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez between 2017-2018. Picture: Instagram

Abel started dating the ‘Rare’ songstress in January 2017 for nearly two years, as they called time on their relationship in November 2018.

He was first linked to Selena shortly after he split from model and younger sister of pregnant Gigi Hadid, who he first dated back in 2015.

However, Abel ended up briefly rekindling his romance with Bella after he and the former Disney star split, as Selena started dating her long-term on and off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, again.

Throughout the two high-profile relationships, Abel spilt his heartache in the best way he knows how - through his music.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid briefly rekindled their relationship last year. Picture: Instagram

With references to both exes in his record, he was asked if the ‘cathartic’ album helped to make him feel better, with him saying: "Yeah, of course.

"I mean, that would have sucked if I didn’t.”

However, when the ‘Earned It’ star was questioned about specific lyrics and who they may have been referencing, he said: "No comment."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News