The Weeknd's Lyrics About Exes Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez Including 'Escape To LA'

The Weeknd's references to exes in After Hours album. Picture: Album artwork/ Getty Images

As The Weeknd drops 'After Hours', fans are eager to hear references to his high profile exes, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez- and they aren't disappointed.

The Weeknd has finally dropped his highly anticipated fourth studio album 'After Hours' and true to the r&b singer's style, most of the tracks are about heartbreak, with people listening out for any references to his exes, supermodel Bella Hadid, or 'Rare' singer, Selena Gomez.

From throwing some not-so-subtle shade, shedding further light on his pretty apparent heartache, Abel Tesfaye has dropped plenty of lyrical references, so many in fact Bella Hadid was trending on Google with people 'thanking' her for inspiring him to make such a great album!

BELLA HADID YOU REALLY MAKE THIS MAN WRITE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SONGS THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE MY QUEEN — xo (@muvabel) March 20, 2020

Escape From LA

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 8, 2018. Picture: Getty

It's of the biggest bangers on the album and is all about his on/off ex since 2015 (although it's very much off at the moment), Bella- with the Canadian singer making it obvious it's about her with the lyric: "She got Chrome Hearts hanging from her neck."

Chrome Hearts is a high end jewellery and accessories line Bella has long since been associated with and has her own collection with, often posting photos of herself promoting the brand.

He doesn't hold back on how he feels about his ex in the track either, calling her a "cold hearted b**** with no shame" and sings about some X-rated escapades they shared in a recording studio.

Another lyric says: "Gave you power, gave you life, gave you space so you can shine."

But, wait! Some fans think they've spotted a Selena reference in the very last line that says "She’s all mine until he calls her line", referring to the Biebs snatching Sel away which defined the end of their relationship.

All in all, The Weeknd spilt some serious tea and shed further light on where the exes are with each other (hint, not well)- and people can't get enough of it!

Hardest To Love

Track three sees Abel sing about a failing relationship, who this is with, it is unclear, but it's doesn't sound like what's going down is going well, whatsoever.

Lyrics include: "You try with me so many times, yeah/ You're cryin' out behind the smiles/ And I can see right through the lies...And what we had is dead inside, yeah/You're actin' like it's still alive, ayy/And you still wanna make it right."

"Don't regret the day we met (We met)/ Don't forget that time we spent (We spent)/ Forget that we're in different beds."

Who hurt you Abel?!

Save Your Tears

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Fans reckon he's dropped an easter egg about Selena Gomez in 'Save Your Tears' with the line 'saw you dancing in a crowded room', as Sel's 'Rare' album has a whole track titled 'Crowded Room'!

The lyric says: "I saw you dancing in a crowded room/ You look so happy when I'm not with you/ But then you saw me, caught you by surprise/ A single teardrop falling from your eye."

Although the pair have been over for over two years, together for around ten months in 2017- it seems the star has left quite the mark on the singer if he's dropping heartbreak anthems about her all this time later.

The pair reportedly lived together in New York, walking the Met Gala red carpet together, only for it all to be called off months later when the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer shocked everyone by being spotted in LA with Justin Bieber.

