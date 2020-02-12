Selena Gomez’s Best And Most Enviable Hairstyles As She Debuts Curly Lob On Instagram

Selena Gomez has rocked an array of hairstyles and shades over the years
Selena Gomez has rocked an array of hairstyles and shades over the years. Picture: Getty / Instagram

If there’s anyone who can pull off absolutely any hairstyle, it’s Selena Gomez.

‘Rare’ singer Selena Gomez has long been one of our style inspirations, especially when it comes to her hair, as the 27-year-old can literally rock any style she fancies.

From a blonde choppy ‘do to long, sleek layers, Selena isn’t afraid to mix things up and her latest style is a voluminous curly style, which got us thinking about all the other epic hairstyles she’s had over the years.

Take a look at some of Selena's best hair looks...

Caramel-highlighted curls

Selena Gomez has chopped her hair into voluminous curls
Selena Gomez has chopped her hair into voluminous curls. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Debuting her ringlets on Instagram, Selena quickly had her followers obsessing over this curly 'do, with many hailing it their "favourite hairstyle hands down!"

And we totally agree – this is an easy winner for Selena.

Messy up 'do

This messy up 'do was hair perfection
This messy up 'do was hair perfection. Picture: Getty

Selena has continued to prove she can work a full fringe, side bangs, and all the types of fringes, but this parted full fringe combo had us pinning her look all over our inspiration boards.

Bouncy auburn waves

Selena Gomez looks incredible with a full fringe
Selena Gomez looks incredible with a full fringe. Picture: Getty

With her dark hair looking thicker than ever when she stopped by the Capital studios in December, Selena took her casual denim ensemble to another level when she stepped out with this effortlessly glamorous 'do.

Curved lob

Selena's AMAs 2019 hairstyle was everything
Selena's AMAs 2019 hairstyle was everything. Picture: Getty

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer always pulls it out of the bag at the American Music Awards, and the levels of glossy her hair looked at the 2019 ceremony was a detail we were pining over for weeks.

How do you do it, Selena!?

Sleek bun

Selena Gomez knows how to work a sleek bun
Selena Gomez knows how to work a sleek bun. Picture: Getty

We're still wondering how the pop sensation managed to tame her incredibly thick locks into this super sleek low bun, and with a perfect parting at the centre, we're going to be lusting over this one forever.

Long and voluminous

Selena Gomez rocked long hair for quite some time
Selena Gomez rocked long hair for quite some time. Picture: Getty

In her younger years in the spotlight, Selena embraced her long locks by often wearing them in easy waves and letting them billow around her shoulders.

It's a look most of us try to achieve on a daily basis but Selena gets it right. every. time.

Short beach waves

A firm favourite of ours, Selena's short, wavy "I woke up like this" cut is the style we all aim for when we've taken a dip in the sea.

Red streaks

In her Disney era Selena Gomez experimented with red streaks
In her Disney era Selena Gomez experimented with red streaks. Picture: Getty

As she rose into the spotlight thanks to her role as Alex on Wizards of Waverley Place, Selena seemed to channel her on-screen Disney role quite often in real life.

But, of course, she made it work.

Blonde hair

Selena Gomez stunned with blonde hair
Selena Gomez stunned with blonde hair. Picture: Getty

A hair dye job that got everyone talking, Selena's peroxide blonde lob at the 2017 American Music Awards (we told you!) had thousands of us reaching for the purple shampoo.

Braided ponytail

Selena Gomez wore her hair in a jedi-style plait for a Puma shoot
Selena Gomez wore her hair in a jedi-style plait for a Puma shoot. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Something we definitely attempted before a sweaty gym sesh, we've never seen a tightly braided ponytail look so good!

Selena Gomez spoke to Dazed about her learnings from the 2010s

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Leaving Behind The "Weak, Abused" Version Of Herself

