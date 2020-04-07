Selena Gomez Announces Release Of Deluxe ‘Rare’ Album Featuring Three New Tracks, With Proceeds Will Go To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Selena's deluxe album will feature three new tracks. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez is releasing a deluxe version of ‘Rare’ with three new tracks.

Selena Gomez is releasing a deluxe version of her 2020 album ‘Rare’ and the proceeds will go to coronavirus relief efforts.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer will include three new tracks titled ‘Boyfriend,’ ’She’ and ‘Souvenir’.

She announced the news on social media, writing: “The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can pre-save it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in my bio.”

Although one of the new tracks is titled ‘Boyfriend,’ Selena wants to make it very clear that she ‘wrote it long before our current crisis’ and wants to stress that a boyfriend is ’nowhere near the top of her list of priorities’.

She wrote: “Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

“We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.

“Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 Covid-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now.”

She added: “Rare (Deluxe), featuring ‘Boyfriend’ is out on April 9th.”

Fans of the singer praised her for being ‘a class act’ and thanked her for releasing new music during the pandemic.

“You are such a class act! And so excited that our music is going to be able to help in this time of crisis,” wrote one.

Another added: Your heart is so pure and beautiful. We need more people like you in the universe and also i'm excited for new music. Hope you're safe and healthy.”

‘Rare’, Selena’s third studio album, was originally released in January and debuted atop the US Billboard 200 chart.

‘Lose You to Love Me,’ ‘Look at Her Now’ and ‘Rare’ were released as singles and were absolute bops, so we can’t wait to hear the new ones she’s adding!

