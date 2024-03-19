The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Heads Into Production

19 March 2024

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024. Picture: Prime Video

By Tiasha Debray

Fans have eagerly been awaiting for an update on when The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will begin filming and they don’t have to wait much longer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on a book series written by Jenny Han, saw huge success when it initially aired on Prime Video back in 2022.

The series followed the story of a young girl named Belly (Lola Tung) who found herself in a bit of a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

Belly learnt all about love and heartbreak as she explored her relationship with the two very different boys. And whether you found yourself on Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, deep down, we were all just Team Belly and wanted what was best for our confused girlie.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 aired in July, 2023 and whilst fans had hoped for a 2024 release of season three, Unfortunately, they’re going to have to be a little more patient for a little while longer.

Fans were hoping for a 2024 summer release of the show
Fans were hoping for a 2024 summer release of the show. Picture: Prime Video

In February of 2024, Gavin who plays Jeremiah on the show, admitted in an interview that he wasn’t entirely sure when production would begin again.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I think we’re filming in March. I have zero idea of a script. I don’t even know. It could even be, like, filming in October or July. I’m just going off rumours.”

Whilst it’s a bit of a red flag that one of the leads of the show wasn’t sure about filming dates a month before they were supposedly meant to start, it seems like Gavin’s instincts were pretty spot on.

Gavin Casalegno wasn't able to give accurate production dates
Gavin Casalegno wasn't able to give accurate production dates. Picture: Prime Video

Tweets have since popped up on entertainment sites claiming that filming for series three will apparently begin in March 2024.

An account @FilmUpdates on X (Formerly known as Twitter) seemed to confirm this when they tweeted, “Season 3 of ‘THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY’ reportedly begins filming this week,” on the 19th of March.

When Prime Video originally announced the green lighting of season three in 2023, they explained that the show as "green lit ahead of the strikes and production will not begin until after negotiations are resolved.”

With the delayed production due to the extensive strikes that occurred, fans probably won’t get The Summer I Turned Pretty season three until 2025, but regardless of the wait, viewers are still excited!

Production was delayed and fans probably won't get the new series until 2025
Production was delayed and fans probably won't get the new series until 2025. Picture: Prime Video

“Season 3 of 'THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY' starting filming this week is so exciting. I can't wait to see what new adventures and stories unfold for the characters. It's always great when a beloved series continues and keeps us hooked,” one fan eloquently tweeted online.

Others decided to let their excitement do most of the talking with the fandom divided over which team they’re on.

“Conrad endgame is NOW. May the crying and seething begin,” one fan enthused, whilst another simply stated, “BONRAD ENDGAME!!!!!!!!” fusing together Belly and Conrad’s names. At a surface glance, Team Conrad was in the lead.

Series three could very well be the final series of the show, as the books were only a trilogy.

The final novel ‘We’ll Always Have Summer’ forced Belly to choose once and for all which team she’s playing for.

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?

