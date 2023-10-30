Taylor Swift Releases 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' As Bonus Track on '1989'

Taylor Swift announces bonus track 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) on re-release of 1989. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

In honour of her first collaboration with Jack Antonoff Taylor Swift has released 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)'. Here's everything you need to know about this exclusive song.

After a whirlwind launch day for the release of '1989 (Taylor's Version)', Taylor Swift announced on Saturday that she had a surprise song that she had added to the album.

Unlike the 'vault' tracks on Taylor's Version of her re-recorded albums this additional song, titled 'Sweeter Than Fiction', was one that had been released before but not on the original '1989' album.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) Taylor shared the love for her long time producer and friend Jack Antonoff, praising him for creating "beautiful art" over the years. In the post she went on to reveal the bonus track for the re-release of '1989'.

She wrote: "This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime.

“Sweeter Than Fiction (My Version)” is now available exclusively at Target on Tangerine vinyl."

You'll notice though that 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' didn't feature on the track list for '1989' - so how can you listen to the reimagined song, which movie is it from and what are the lyrics? Here’s all the info…

Ten years after releasing '1989' Taylor Swift re-released it as 'Taylor's Version'. Picture: Getty

Is 'Sweeter Than Fiction' on '1989 (Taylor's Version)' yet?

Yes, but it is not available streaming services such as Spotify or Apple Music yet. 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' was added to Taylor Swift's limited edition version of '1989 (TV)' the 'Tangerine' vinyl.

In her tweet Taylor said the special vinyl is being sold exclusively at Target in America - but UK Swiftes don't threat as it looks like HMV are also stocking the Tangerine edition!

A lot of fans are heartbroken to not have the song on streaming platforms but it makes the listening experience that bit more special for those lucky enough to get their hands on a limited edition vinyl. We are sure Taylor will put the rest of us out of our misery and add it to streaming services eventually.

'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' is a re-recording of the original which featured on a film soundtrack in 2013.

What movie is Taylor Swift's 'Sweeter Than Fiction' in?

Taylor Swift's single 'Sweeter Than Fiction' first came out in 2013 on the soundtrack of the film One Chance starring James Corden and Julie Walters.

Once Chance is about the true story of Paul Potts who won the first series of Britain's Got Talent. Mr Potts was a shy shop assistant who shocked everyone with his phenomenal voice.

After the re-release of '1989' in October 2023 - ten years after the film premiered - Taylor Swift announced that 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' would be added as part of the track list on '(1989 Taylor's Version)' but only on the limited edition vinyl.

Taylor Swift attending the premiere for One Chance in 2013. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has said 'Sweeter Than Fiction' for One Chance is the first song she made with Jack Antonoff. Since then he has worked on Taylor's ‘1989’, ‘Reputation’, ‘Lover’, ‘Folklore’, ‘Evermore’, ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, 'Red (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Midnights’ and is credited on every '1989 (Taylor's Version)' vault track.

The lyrics for 'Sweeter Than Fiction' have remained the same as the original, here they are in full.

The lyrics of Taylor Swift 'Sweeter Than Fiction':

Hit the ground, hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh

Only sound, only sound that you hear is, "No"

You never saw it comin', slipped when you started runnin'

And now you've come undone and I, I, I, I

Seen you fall, seen you crawl on your knees, eh, ayy

Seen you lost in a crowd, seen your colours fade

Wish I could make it better, someday, you won't remember

This pain you thought would last forever and ever and

There you'll stand, ten feet tallI will say, "I knew it all along"

Your eyes, wider than distance

This life is sweeter than fiction

Just a shot, just a shot in the dark, oh, oh

All you got, all you got are your shattered hopes

They never saw it comin', you hit the ground runnin'

And now you're on to somethin', I, I, I say

"What a sight, what a sight" when the light came on

Proved me right, proved me right when you proved them wrong

And, in this perfect weather, it's like we don't remember

The rain we thought would last forever and ever

There you'll stand, ten feet tallI will say, "I knew it all along"

Your eyes, wider than distance

This life is sweeter than fiction (Woah)

There you'll stand, next to me (Next to me)

All at once, the rest is historyYour eyes, wider than distance

This life is sweeter than fiction (Woah; Sweeter than fiction)

I'll be one of the many sayin'

"Look at you now, look at you now and now"

I'll be one of the many saying

"You've made us proud, you've made us proud, proud

"I'll be one of the many sayin'

"Look at you now, look at you now and now

"I'll be one of the many sayin'

"You've made us proud, you've made us proud, proud"

And when they call your name

And they put your picture in a frame

You know that I'll be there time and again'

Cause I loved you when, when you

Hit the ground, hit the ground, hit the ground, oh, oh

Only sound, only sound that you heard was, "No"

Now, in this perfect weather, it's like we don't remember

The rain we thought would last forever and ever (Forever)

There you'll stand, ten feet tall (Ten feet tall)

I will say, "I knew it all along" (Along)

Your eyes, wider than distance (I knew it all along)

This life is sweeter than fiction (Sweeter than fiction)T

here you'll stand, next to me (Next to me)

All at once, the rest is history (Ooh)

Your eyes, wider than distance (I knew it all along)

This life is sweeter than fiction (It's sweeter than fiction)

It's sweeter than fiction

It's sweeter, yeah

It's sweeter, it's sweeter

It's sweeter than fiction

