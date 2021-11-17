Easter Eggs That Prove Taylor Swift Is Releasing 'Speak Now' Next

Here are all the 'Speak Now' Easter eggs. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Here are all the clues that Taylor Swift will release 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' next...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's re-release of 'Red' has undoubtedly gone down a storm – but if we know Miss Swift then we're almost certain she's already teasing her next album!

Fans are convinced that the pop sensation has left a string of clues that indicate that we may have a 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' sooner than we thought.

Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well’ 10-Minute Version Lyrics & What They Really Mean

Swifties were convinced that '1989' had to be the next record to get the re-recording treatment, but the 2014 album may have to wait...

From music video details to her cryptic captions – here's why we think a reimagination of 'Speak Now' could be imminent...

Is Taylor Swift hinting at a 'Speak Now' release? Picture: Getty

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video hints at 'Speak Now'

The pop icon must be one of the most hard-working individuals in the industry as she released two music videos just days apart!

'I Bet You Think About Me' is a bonus track from The Vault and it even got its very own music video 10 years after it was originally written.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the storyline seems very similar to that of 'Speak Now's title track – the marriage-centric song follows Taylor as she crashes a wedding.

Some 'Speak Now' lyrics circa 2010 that seem very relevant to the new music video drop are:

"I am not the kind of girl

Who should be rudely barging in on a white veil occasion

But you are not the kind of boy

Who should be marrying the wrong girl"

Taylor even wore a wedding dress!

Taylor Swift has been hiding 'Speak Now' titles her captions

Taylor often speak in riddles online that her fans are quick to decipher!

On Red TV day she shared an emotional post where she thanked fans for supporting her throughout her re-recordings.

She wrote: |Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me."

However, the sentence that really got the fandom's attention was: "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours."

'Mine' and 'Ours' are both titles on the 2010 record, with the former being track one and the latter being the first bonus track on the deluxe edition.

Is Taytay trying to tell us something?

Hidden meanings in the All Too Well Short Film

The Twittersphere was teeming with sleuths trying to uncover the meaning behind countless Easter eggs in the critically-acclaimed All Too Well Short Film.

In 'The Reeling' chapter of the film, the character of 'Her' lies in bed whilst wearing the shirt of the boy who broke her heart.

Taylor Swift hid clues in the All Too Well film. Picture: Getty

Fans have decoded this as a reference to another lyric! On track 13, 'Last Kiss', Swift sings an emotional lyric that mirrors the scene in the short film: "But now I’ll go. Sit on the floor wearing your clothes."

"All that I know is I don’t know. How to be something you miss."

Sadie Sink portrays 'Her' in All Too Well. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The 'Speak Now' Easter egg on her merch website

The 'Fearless' songstress famously pays attention to every detail... and so do her fans!

Swift's merch store priced an item at the unique cost of $20.10, leading many to believe that she is hinting at the year her third album came out, which was 2010.

Twitter users also pointed out that the colour of the font is a perfect match to the colour scheme of the 'Speak Now' cover art.

i don’t mean to alarm anybody, but it’s the exact same color picked purple pic.twitter.com/NlHSHwb03b — jackie (@jackiemld) November 9, 2021

The promo images for Taylor's SNL performance

Taylor gave a heart-wrenching performance of the 10-minute version of All Too Well on Saturday Night Live in November.

It didn't take long for fans to draw comparisons between the artwork for her 'Speak Now' album and the promotional image for her SNL performance.

Could it be an Easter egg or are we wishful thinking?

As Taylor Swift said herself: "My fans are the best detectives."

Did anyone else notice that the cover for taylors snl performance is kinda like the cover of speak now? #TaylorSwift #SNL @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/TFTi5cT629 — Shannon ☺️🌙♉️ (@89polaroidofus) November 14, 2021

Do you think this is enough evidence to prove that we're getting a reimagination of 'Speak Now' next?

We hope so!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital