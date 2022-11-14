Taylor Swift Ruled The MTV EMAs And Swept Up Four Top Trophies

14 November 2022, 15:27

Taylor Swift had her moment at the European Music Awards
Taylor Swift had her moment at the European Music Awards. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift won in four major categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and it looks like she had the night of her life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift turned up to the MTV EMAs looking utterly bejewelled from head to toe – and her night was undeniably sparkling.

The pop icon picked up a whopping four coveted accolades at the awards ceremony that was held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday night.

Stormzy's Dreams Come True As He Meets Taylor Swift At The MTV EMAs

Forever a humbled queen, the 32-year-old star made sure to thank the fans for her record-breaking career, she said in one of her many acceptance speeches: "There's not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much.

"I can't believe I get to do this as a job, and it's all because of you. Thank you so, so much," Taylor said.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night at the 2022 EMAs
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night at the 2022 EMAs. Picture: Getty

Taylor may be celebrating the pop culture moment that is her tenth studio album 'Midnights', but the EMAs awarded the singer-songwriter for the 'Red' renaissance of 2021.

The music maestro took home Best Video and Best Longform Video for the All Too Well Short Film, Taylor wrote and directed the project, casting Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the central roles of the love story – she thanked both of her colleagues-turned-pals during the show.

The long-rumoured release of the ten-minute edition of 'All Too Well' arrived in November of last year, and hails from The Vault of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

As she graciously accepted the Longform Video award she dedicated thanks to the fans, saying: "You're the reason that anything has ever happened to me.

Taylor Swift won big at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift won big at the MTV EMAs. Picture: Alamy
Taylor won awards for 'Red (Taylor's Version)'
Taylor won awards for 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Getty

"I have been writing and directing my music videos for a long time," the pop star explained, "but this was the first short film I have made and I felt like I learned so much about myself of how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling just like songwriting."

The multi-win for the fan-favourite project at the EMAs is a promising sign as 'All Too Well' continues to create Oscar buzz – the film could score big at the Academy Awards in March next year!

When picking up the Best Video trophy, Taylor spoke about how the ballad was never a single when 'Red' was first released back in 2012: "This almost never happened, the fans willed this to happen.”

The 'Labyrinth' songstress also scored the Best Artist and Best Pop trophies, Taylor really is the moment – what a night!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liam called Millie the "greatest girlfriend"

Liam Reardon Calls Millie Court 'Wife Material' And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back Together

Love Island

Inside the full Falling For Christmas soundtrack

Inside The Falling For Christmas Soundtrack: All The Songs Featured In The Festive Netflix Film

Tommy Fury shared a tribute to Molly-Mae and their unborn baby during his Rolly Lambert fight

Tommy Fury’s Sweet Tribute To Baby Girl And Molly-Mae Hague During Rolly Lambert Fight

Stormzy got his Swiftie moment

Stormzy's Dreams Come True As He Meets Taylor Swift At The MTV EMAs

Olivia Attwood left I'm A Celeb after discovering she was anaemic

Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Health Condition That Forced Her To Quit I’m A Celebrity

Sam Smith's 'Gloria' is just around the corner

All The Details On Sam Smith's 'Gloria': Tracklist, Collaborators, Release Date & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star