Taylor Swift Ruled The MTV EMAs And Swept Up Four Top Trophies

Taylor Swift had her moment at the European Music Awards. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift won in four major categories at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards and it looks like she had the night of her life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift turned up to the MTV EMAs looking utterly bejewelled from head to toe – and her night was undeniably sparkling.

The pop icon picked up a whopping four coveted accolades at the awards ceremony that was held in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday night.

Stormzy's Dreams Come True As He Meets Taylor Swift At The MTV EMAs

Forever a humbled queen, the 32-year-old star made sure to thank the fans for her record-breaking career, she said in one of her many acceptance speeches: "There's not a single moment I take that for granted. I love you so much.

"I can't believe I get to do this as a job, and it's all because of you. Thank you so, so much," Taylor said.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner of the night at the 2022 EMAs. Picture: Getty

Taylor may be celebrating the pop culture moment that is her tenth studio album 'Midnights', but the EMAs awarded the singer-songwriter for the 'Red' renaissance of 2021.

The music maestro took home Best Video and Best Longform Video for the All Too Well Short Film, Taylor wrote and directed the project, casting Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien in the central roles of the love story – she thanked both of her colleagues-turned-pals during the show.

The long-rumoured release of the ten-minute edition of 'All Too Well' arrived in November of last year, and hails from The Vault of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

As she graciously accepted the Longform Video award she dedicated thanks to the fans, saying: "You're the reason that anything has ever happened to me.

Taylor Swift won big at the MTV EMAs. Picture: Alamy

Taylor won awards for 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Getty

"I have been writing and directing my music videos for a long time," the pop star explained, "but this was the first short film I have made and I felt like I learned so much about myself of how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling just like songwriting."

The multi-win for the fan-favourite project at the EMAs is a promising sign as 'All Too Well' continues to create Oscar buzz – the film could score big at the Academy Awards in March next year!

When picking up the Best Video trophy, Taylor spoke about how the ballad was never a single when 'Red' was first released back in 2012: "This almost never happened, the fans willed this to happen.”

The 'Labyrinth' songstress also scored the Best Artist and Best Pop trophies, Taylor really is the moment – what a night!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital