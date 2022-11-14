Stormzy's Dreams Come True As He Meets Taylor Swift At The MTV EMAs

14 November 2022, 12:13

Stormzy got his Swiftie moment
Stormzy got his Swiftie moment. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Stormzy and Taylor Swift finally met backstage at the MTV EMAs and it looks like they're massive fans of one another!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Never was there a more relatable moment than when Stormzy freaked out over none other than Taylor Swift.

The rapper harnessed his inner Swiftie confidence and set out to meet the woman of the moment at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday night.

Stormzy To Headline 'This Is What We Mean Day' At All Points East

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era?

Taylor swept up an impressive four coveted trophies at the ceremony; she won Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Long-form Video! Stormzy was also a highlight of the night as he put on an electric performance at the awards – what a night!

He took to his Instagram story to document his attempt to meet the pop icon and it looks like the pair got on like a house on fire!

Stormzy performed at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Stormzy performed at the 2022 MTV EMAs. Picture: Getty

Stormzy shared on his Story, "Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift, man's looking for Taylor Swift," before a voice offscreen replied, "do you want me to put in a word?"

Fans were along for the ride as the 29-year-old star continued to film the excitement, as he sweetly tried to keep composure.

"Man’s gonna meet Taylor!" Stormzy wrote over a video where he can be seen getting his face retouched by a make-up artist and he tells himself to relax – adorable!

Next thing you know the 'Hide & Seek' musician graces us all with the already iconic photo of him and Taylor looking just as overjoyed as each other!

Stormzy shared his Taylor Swift experience on Instagram
Stormzy shared his Taylor Swift experience on Instagram. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram
Stormzy shared his Taylor Swift experience on Instagram
Stormzy shared his Taylor Swift experience on Instagram. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram
The rapper was elated to meet Taylor
The rapper was elated to meet Taylor. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram

The rapper and 'Bejeweled' singer posed were all smiles as they posed backstage, with Taylor sipping on a celebratory drink after her mega-success of an evening.

Stormzy followed up the snap with a selfie where he looks very impressed with himself, simply captioning it "So happy," – mission accomplished!

Taylor has previously spoken about her love of the 'Heavy Is the Head' musician, revealing in 2019 that "I love Stormzy. I’d happily lose to him," when referencing their chart battle between respective tune 'Me!' and 'Vossi Bop'.

We can't wait to see more Stormzy X Taylor content!

