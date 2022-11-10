QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Era?

10 November 2022, 18:03 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 18:15

Have you brushed up on you Reputation history?
Have you brushed up on you Reputation history? Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a pop icon, having released 10 studio albums to roaring success – but how well do you remember 2017's 'Reputation'?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been treating us to a world full of content in recent weeks, with the release of 'Midnights', music videos, remixes and interviews – aren't we lucky!

And as we have the 32-year-old's tenth record on repeat, her sixth album 'Reputation' is celebrating its fifth anniversary!

The edgier album marked a big shift in the musician's discography and broke records in the process, TS6 came out 10 November 2017 – how time flies?

Since 'Reputation's release, Taylor has certainly been busy, gracing us with four more LPs, 2 re-recordings and about a million Easter eggs hinting at her next move...

So, we're eager to know: How well do you know Taylor's 'Rep' era?

So, how did you do?

