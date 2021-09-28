Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Wedding

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance... Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty

Taylor Swift showed up to support her pal on their big day!

Taylor Swift made a splash over the weekend as she attended a low-key wedding ceremony in London!

The mega-star supported her long-term pal, Lena Dunham, on her special day as she tied the knot to her musician finacé, Luis Felber.

The event was intimate but the star power was in full force! Here's everything we know about Taylor's romantic weekend...

Taylor Swift shows up in support of an old friend. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor and Lena have been friends for nearly a decade, as they were first spotted hanging out in 2012.

Dunham, who is most well-known for her sitcom Girls, even featured in Taylor's 'Bad Blood' music video back in 2015 – the cult-classic video has since racked up a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The 'Fearless' songstress was a very high-profile guest at the couple's private nuptials – she didn't put on a performance but it is reported that she did dedicate a heartfelt speech to the bride and groom.

Taylor Swift dedicated a wedding speech to bride, Lena Dunham. Picture: Getty

A source told this tabloid: "Taylor showed up for Lena and gave a really sweet speech celebrating them as a couple and congratulating them."

The publication was told by the insider: "Obviously Taylor has a crazy schedule and it’s not normal for her to just nip down to Soho, so she was thrilled she took the time out to come."

Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham have always had eachother's backs. Picture: Lena Dunham/Instagram

The pop sensation managed to wander into the thick of central London without being noticed for her pals big day, the talented couple walked down the aisle at the private members’ venue, Union Club in Soho.

The source revealed to the tabloid: "It was just weird knowing that loads of people nearby were probably dancing to her music and had no idea that one of the world’s biggest stars was having a knees-up nearby."

Security at the club was high and COVID restrictions were strictly followed – despite being a small event it seems everyone had a blast!

