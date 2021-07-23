13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Transgender Woman

Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tommy Dorfman reveals that she is a transgender woman and clarifies her pronouns.

On Thursday, 13 Reasons Why actress, Tommy Dorfman, announced that she is transgender.

The 29-year-old star took to Instagram to reintroduce herself in a passionate post after a revealing interview.

Halsey’s Pronouns Explained: Why The Singer’s No Longer Talking To The Press

Tommy gets candid about her identity after her private journey as she proudly states that "transitioning is beautiful".

Tommy Dorfman talks about her identity online. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

Tommy posted a slew of stunning snaps along with a heartfelt message to her Instagram page, she wrote: "Thrilled to reintroduce myself as the woman I am today."

The actress clarified that "my pronouns are she/her."

In the touching post, she highlighted the importance of transgender individuals that who paved the way for the LGBTQ+ community.

She captioned the beautiful portraits: "I’m especially grateful to every single trans person who walked this path, broke down barriers, and risked their lives to live authentically and radically as themselves before me."

The star continued: "Thank you to all the trans woman that showed me who I am, how to live, celebrate myself, and take up space in this world."

Tommy Dorfman has been living privately as a trans woman until the announcement. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

In her interview with TIME, Tommy revealed that her identity journey had been a long one: "For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman, a trans woman."

The 13RW star put it poignantly: "I recognise that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?"

She also revealed to the publication that she is keeping her name: "I'm named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying.

"This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy."

Tommy Dorfman said that she is "thrilled' to reintroduce herself. Picture: Tommy Dorfman/Instagram

She went on to reveal in the interview that "she was never not out".

"I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

Tommy declared in the interview that she wants to be able to show her fans her identity journey online!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital