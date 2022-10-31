Taylor Swift Goes Into Hilarious Detail Recalling Les Mis Audition With Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne dish on their awkward audition. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne dished on their awkward audition for 2012's Les Misérables and it's just too funny.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has been delivering an astounding amount of content this month and as she continues to promote to record-breaker that is 'Midnights', she's given us a little trip down memory lane!

We all know that Taylor is the music industry, but she's also forayed into cinema too (she has quite an expansive filmography), and during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show she revealed all the details of a certain audition gone wrong...

Is Taylor Swift Going On Tour In 2023?

Cast your minds back to 2012 (the year of 'Red' to be exact), the Les Misérables musical was taken to the silver screen and none other than Taylor auditioned for the blockbuster.

Taylor hilariously told the story of her musical movie dream and how it became a 'nightmare' during her audition with none other than Eddie Redmayne – who went on to bag the role of Marius.

Taylor was up for a role in 2012's Les Mis. Picture: Alamy

Taylor recalled her reaction when she was offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to screen test with Eddie for the Tom Hooper film, saying: "This seems like an experience I want to have in my life".

Although rumours that the 'Midnight Rain' songstress had auditioned for the flick have long-circulated, she had never confirmed that she was in the chance to nab the role for not one, but two characters!

The singer-songwriter said to Graham: “Basically I was up for two roles, I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time.”

The 32-year-old gushed over Eddie's acting chops, declaring that he is one of her all-time favourite actors – but their screen test went a little haywire.

Eddie Redmayne famously protrayed Marius in the Les Misérables movie. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift auditioned for Cosette and Eponine 10 years ago. Picture: Alamy

"When I got there they put me in full 19th-century street-urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown, and I was like: ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?'” Taylor quipped.

She detailed how they added special effects makeup to make her "look like death", and that she didn't want to show the musical theatre maestro her darkened teeth.

On the flip side, the Fantastic Beasts star was also feeling the pressure in the run-up to his intimate scene with the pop star.

“My overriding memory of it is that I had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath," he playfully admitted.

Eddie Redmayne was just as nervous to be audition with Taylor Swift. Picture: Alamy

The pair painted a priceless image of their awkward audition as Taylor lay 'dying' in Eddie's arms, ultimately the singer-turned-actress didn't land the role but did go on to famously portray Bombalurina in Hooper's 2019 movie Cats.

She's added another string to her acting bow this year when she played Liz Meekins in Amsterdam, starring the likes of Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.

Taylor capped off her witty repartee with Redmayne by saying: "It's nice to hear that we were both struggling in that moment."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital