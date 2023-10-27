Taylor Swift References 'Blue Dress Boat' Photo In New Song ‘Is It Over Now’ About Harry Styles

27 October 2023, 15:11 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 16:01

Taylor Swift: Is new vault. track "Is It Over Now" about Harry Styles?
Taylor Swift: Is new vault. track "Is It Over Now" about Harry Styles? Picture: Getty

By Fong Chau

Fans think the vault track ‘Is It Over Now’ makes reference to the infamous ‘blue dress boat’ moment when Taylor Swift and Harry Styles broke up, let's dig deeper into the song's meaning and its lyrics.

Some Taylor Swift songs are obviously written about Harry Styles, like ‘Style’ and in the past Taylor has alluded to ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ also being about the former One Direction singer.

Now she’s dropped ‘Is It Over Now (From the Vault)’ from ‘1898 (Taylor’s version)’. It is one of five vault tracks that are now seeing the light of day along with ‘Slut!’, ‘Say Don’t Go,’ ‘Now That We Don’t Talk,’ and ‘Suburban Legends.’

‘Is It Over Now’ has got tongues wagging though as it seems to reference very specific moments that fans believe she experienced with Harry Styles. Let’s take a look at what they could be and what the lyrics mean.

Taylor’s ‘blue dress boat’ moment

Taylor Swift in a blue dress in happier times, when she arrived to watch her Eras Tour film
Taylor Swift in a blue dress in happier times, when she arrived to watch her Eras Tour film. Picture: Getty

OK, here’s a little history lesson for those that need it. Taylor and Harry dated for a short time at the end of 2012. 1D were one of the hottest boybands on the planet and Taylor was also approaching superstar status.

As their schedules were so busy – and maybe because they were still in the early stages of a relationship – the two hadn’t spent the festive period together so took a trip to the British Virgin Islands at the start of 2013.

No one knows for sure what happened on this trip, but Taylor flew back home alone while Harry stayed. She was pictured in the blue dress, looking sad on a boat during her their trip so the lyrics “blue dress / on a boat” seem to heavily hint at this moment.

But Taylor has seemed to reclaim the narrative around the blue dress though - she wore a stunning blue Oscar De La Renta number for the global premier of her Eras Tour film.

Who is ‘Is It Over Now’ by Taylor Swift about'?

Fans think 'Is It Over Now' is about Taylor and Harry
Fans think 'Is It Over Now' is about Taylor and Harry. Picture: Getty

Fans absolutely believe that this is another song about Harry Styles. Aside from the blue dress reference,Taylor also sings about the time someone “lost control” leading to “red blood, white snow” which could reference an incident that happened when she was skiing with Harry, where she was injured.

The same incident was also apparently referenced in ‘Out Of The Woods’ when she sang “Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? 20 stitches in a hospital room.” Incidentally Taylor also wore a blue dress in the video for this song.

What does ‘Is It Over Now’ mean?

‘Is It Over Now’ is about a doomed relationship - a theme that anyone familiar with Tyalor’s work will recognise.

It also appears to allude to some rumours of cheating. In the first verse, Taylor sings: “You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor / You search in every maiden's bed for somethin' greater” before adding “Was it over when she laid down on your couch?”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour'
Does Taylor address cheating rumours in 'Is It Over Now'? Picture: Alamy

But that’s not all. Taylor managed to throw some shade at her beau's new love, singing: “Your new girl is my clone” and later adding “If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her.” After Harry and Taylow split he was linked with Kimberley Stewart – daughter of 70s legend Rod – and owner of a pair of stunning baby blue eyes.

‘Is It Over Now’ lyrics

Once the flight had flown
(Uh-huh)
With the wilt of the rose
(Uh-huh)
I slept all alone
(Uh-huh)
You still wouldn't go

Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later
I see your profile and your smile on unsuspecting waiters
You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor
You search in every maiden's bed for somethin' greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?
Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?
"Come here," I whispered in your ear
In your dream as you passеd out, baby
Was it over then? And is it over now?

(Is it? Is it? Is it?)

Whеn you lost control
(Uh-huh)
Red blood, white snow
(Uh-huh)
Blue dress on a boat
(Uh-huh)
Your new girl is my clone

And did you think I didn't see you?
There were flashin' lights
At least I had the decency
To keep my nights out of sight
Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs
And my whispered sighs
Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin'
Off of very tall somethings
Just to see you come runnin'
And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no

Let's fast forward to three hundred awkward blind dates later (Oh
)If she's got blue eyes, I will surmise that you'll probably date her (Oh, no)
You dream of my mouth before it called you a lying traitor (Oh)
You search in every model's bed for somethin' greater, baby

Was it over when she laid down on your couch?
Was it over when he unbuttoned my blouse?
"Come here," I whispered in your earIn your dream as you passed out, baby
Was it over then? And is it over now?

Uh-huh
(Is it? Is it?)
Uh-huh

Think I didn't see you?
There were flashin' lights
At least I had the decency
To keep my nights out of sight
Only rumors 'bout my hips and thighs
And my whispered sighs
Oh, Lord, I think about jumpin'
Off of very tall somethings
Just to see you come runnin' (Runnin')
And say the one thing I've been wanting, but no

Flashin' lights, oh, Lord (Oh)
Let's fast forward to three hundred takeout coffees later (Oh)
(Flashin' lights) I was hoping you'd be there
And say the one thing (Oh, Lord)
I've been wanting (Oh, Lord)
But no

