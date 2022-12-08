Taylor Swift Has Finally Given Us The Behind-The-Scenes For 'All Too Well'

8 December 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 15:42

Taylor Swift has given us a inside look into the making of 'All Too Well'
Taylor Swift has given us a inside look into the making of 'All Too Well'. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has released a video showing the making of the 'All Too Well' short film and proves that she's a natural at directing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift shows she's a natural-born director as she uncovered the behind-the-scenes footage from filming the All Too Well Short Film.

The 32-year-old songstress shocked fans when she dropped a featurette to her YouTube channel, detailing the process of making the critically acclaimed music video that was released over a year ago within the 'Red (Taylor's Version)' album cycle.

Taylor Swift's Poem She Wrote At 10 Years Old Is Proof Her Writing Has Always Been Magical

The 7-minute video illustrates Taylor's seriously impressive skillset as a director and shows her guiding Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien through their scenes.

Taylor is donning an 'Evermore'-esque get-up in the autumnal video and it's undeniable that she had a clear artistic vision for her magnum opus ballad – the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' is widely considered a fan favourite.

Taylor Swift has shown us her directing process
Taylor Swift has shown us her directing process. Picture: Getty

The video shows Taylor behind the camera throughout each chapter of the short film all the way up until the editing room, showing that the songstress had a hand in every stage of the project – what can't this woman do!

Forever the storyteller, the 'Midnights' musician gives her actors thoughtful directions throughout and it looked like the All Too Well set was a dream to work on.

The music video for 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' has been endlessly praised since its release on November 15 in 2022, and has racked up 80 million views and countless awards at the time of writing.

The following August, the heartache anthem won Video of the Year, Best Longform Video and Best Direction at the MTV VMAs. In November it racked up the Best Video and Best Longform Video awards at the EMAs and also bagged Favorite Music Video at the AMAs too – wow!

All Too Well is a firm fan-favourite
All Too Well is a firm fan-favourite. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Recently Taylor gushed over the music video's Grammy nomination, sharing a passionate post that stated she was "losing her mind" over the milestone. There has even been Oscar buzz, 'All Too Well' is certainly having its moment.

Fans instantly praised Taylor's genius in the comments of the BTS video, with one writing: "Fun fact: We all agree that Taylor not only is a great musician, singer and artist but an awesome director."

Another posted: "I’m just really thankful that Taylor started trusting herself and her artistry in terms of directing her own music videos. There is NOTHING she can’t do."

We couldn't agree more!

