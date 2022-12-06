Taylor Swift's Poem She Wrote At 10 Years Old Is Proof Her Writing Has Always Been Magical

On Air Now
6 December 2022, 12:46
Taylor Swift has been a world-class writer since she was a schoolgirl!
Taylor Swift has won countless awards over the years for her record-breaking albums and chart-topping songs - and it seems her talent began earlier than we could’ve imagined.
Fans have resurfaced a poem written by Tay herself when she would’ve been around nine or 10 years old and it has truly stood the test of time.
Taking to Twitter to share a screenshot of a poem written by the ‘Midnights’ songstress when she was in the 4th grade (year 5 to us Brits) a fan wrote: “Reminder that taylor won a national poetry contest in 4th grade… she HAS been the songwriter of the decade.”
The poem is titled ‘A Monster In My Closet’ and here’s how it went:
reminder that taylor won an national poetry contest in 4th grade… she HAS been the songwriter of the decade pic.twitter.com/COhcvBMYIE— Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) December 4, 2022
It didn’t take long for fans to draw similarities between her past writing style and her current writing style, with many saying her songwriting follows a similar level of personality.
One fan tweeted: “Forget dr seuss i’m reading this to my future children,” while another said: “You can see all the shades of Taylor's future songwriting abilities in this. Amazing.”
Another joked: “Patiently waiting for this vault track.”
Taylor was clearly destined for this!
