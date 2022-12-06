Taylor Swift's Poem She Wrote At 10 Years Old Is Proof Her Writing Has Always Been Magical

Taylor Swift has been a world-class writer since she was a schoolgirl!

Taylor Swift has won countless awards over the years for her record-breaking albums and chart-topping songs - and it seems her talent began earlier than we could’ve imagined.

Fans have resurfaced a poem written by Tay herself when she would’ve been around nine or 10 years old and it has truly stood the test of time.

Taylor Swift’s Former NYC Townhouse On Cornelia Street Is On The Market For $45K A Month

Taking to Twitter to share a screenshot of a poem written by the ‘Midnights’ songstress when she was in the 4th grade (year 5 to us Brits) a fan wrote: “Reminder that taylor won a national poetry contest in 4th grade… she HAS been the songwriter of the decade.”

The poem is titled ‘A Monster In My Closet’ and here’s how it went:

Taylor Swift has been an incredible writer since she was a child
Taylor Swift has been an incredible writer since she was a child. Picture: Getty

There’s a monster in my closet and I don’t know what to do!
Have you ever seen him?
Has he ever pounced on you?
I wonder what he looks like!
Is he purple with red eyes?
I wonder what he likes to eat.
What about his size!!
Tonight I’m gonna catch him!
 I’ll set a real big trap!
Then I’ll train him really well.
He’ll answer when I clap!

When I looked up in that closet, there was nothing there but stuff.
I know that monster’s in there!
I heard him huff and puff!
Could it be he wants to eat me?
Maybe I’m his favourite tray.
And if he comes to get me,
I’ll scream loudly, 'Go away!!'
If he’s nice, I’ll name him 'Happy.'
If he’s bad I’ll name him 'Grouch.'
 I suspect that he is leaving, but if not… I’ll kick him out!

- Taylor Swift - 'A Monster In My Closet'
Taylor Swift's writing skills have stood the test of time
Taylor Swift's writing skills have stood the test of time. Picture: Alamy

It didn’t take long for fans to draw similarities between her past writing style and her current writing style, with many saying her songwriting follows a similar level of personality.

One fan tweeted: “Forget dr seuss i’m reading this to my future children,” while another said: “You can see all the shades of Taylor's future songwriting abilities in this. Amazing.”

Another joked: “Patiently waiting for this vault track.”

Taylor was clearly destined for this!

Music

