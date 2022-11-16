Taylor Swift Is 'Losing Her Mind' Over All Too Well Grammy Nomination

16 November 2022, 17:17

Taylor Swift is over the moon about her Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift is over the moon about her Grammy nomination. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift wants to "scream for ten minutes straight" after 'All Too Well' was nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift was bursting with pride after her magnum opus 'All Too Well' was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Earlier this week the Grammy nominations were announced, setting many hearts racing in the process but none more than the 32-year-old songstress!

Taylor Swift Ruled The MTV EMAs And Swept Up Four Top Trophies

The long-rumoured 10-minute version of the ballad dropped with the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)' in November 2021, despite the original track being over a decade old, it became a huge pop culture moment.

Taylor went as far as saying that it's "the song I'm most proud of, out of anything I've written" in an emotional statement posted to Instagram.

Taylor Swift could win her first ever Song of the Year Grammy
Taylor Swift could win her first ever Song of the Year Grammy. Picture: Alamy

"So many reasons to lose my damn mind today," the pop icon started off the statement posted to her Stories against a clip of the critically acclaimed All Too Well Short Film which could be in the running for an Oscar btw...

She continued to gush over the milestone: "The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal.”

The 'Midnight Rain' musician got nostalgic over her songwriting journey with long-time co-writer Liz Rose, who had a hand in penning both editions of the heartbreak track.

Taylor revealed that she rang her collaborator once she caught wind of the nomination: "We started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now.

Taylor gushed over All Too Well's nomination
Taylor gushed over All Too Well's nomination. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor re-released 'Red' in November 2021
Taylor re-released 'Red' in November 2021. Picture: Taylor Swift/Artwork

"It’s just so cute I can’t cope," an overjoyed Taylor wrote.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight," she referenced the making of her re-recordings following the ownership dispute over the masters for her first five albums.

She concluded the passionate post by thanking her steadfast fan base: "And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you."

Currently, Taylor has won an eye-watering 11 Grammy Awards throughout her boundary-defying career, and now she could be adding another to her collection in February...

