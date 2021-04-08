Sophie Turner Reacts To Taylor Swift’s New Song Thought To Be About Her Husband Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift's song 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' is believed to be about Joe Jonas. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Sophie Turner called Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ ‘a bop’, despite rumours it’s about her husband Joe Jonas.

Taylor Swift fans reckon her surprise single ‘from the vault’ called ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is about Joe Jonas, after the singer penned the track way back in 2008 around the time he famously savagely dumped her over the phone in a 25-second phone call.

13 years later and Taylor is sharing a heap of songs she wrote at the time and they’re all on the track list for the re-recorded version of ‘Fearless’.

Taylor Swift is re-releasing album 'Fearless' with a string of unheard songs. Picture: Getty

Tay released ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ two days before the album’s release, and it’s 2008 Taylor in every sense, with fans speculating it was written about her former boyfriend Joe Jonas.

Joe is of course now happily married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and last year they welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Willa.

But proving the trio are on excellent terms, Sophie called the song possibly aimed at her then 18-year-old husband ‘a bop’.

Taylor Swift has a close relationship with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed a baby together last year. Picture: Sophie Turner/Instagram

Tay is yet to confirm the theories surrounding the song but ultimate Swiftie Sophie took to Instagram to share her reaction to the tune, writing: “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Taylor has hinted at the close relationship she has with her ex and his wife before, singing in ‘Folklore’ track ‘Invisible String’: Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.

The ‘Love Story’ singer has since responded to Sophie’s reaction, reposting her comment to her own Instagram Story along with a GoT reference: “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north.”

