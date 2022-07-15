Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Their Second Child

They're a family of four! Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have welcomed their second child together.

News whirred on Thursday (July 14), that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had welcomed their second child together – making them now a family of four!

Joe, 32, and Sophie, 26, have brought another baby girl into the world, with representatives for the A-list couple confirming the news.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the spokesperson told People.

The couple began to raise suspicions that they were expecting earlier this year when the Game of Thrones actress was photographed seemingly blossoming baby bump – news of the pregnancy came almost two years after Sophie and Joe had their first child.

Sophie gave birth to their firstborn Willa back in July 2020, who is now officially a big sister!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their second baby. Picture: Getty

The private pair have been dating since 2016 and have largely kept their cards close to their chests when it comes to their personal life.

The pop star and actress tied the knot in 2019 with two separate ceremonies; one set of spontaneous Las Vegas nuptials, which was followed by a lavish ceremony in the South of France.

As they did with their first pregnancy, the married couple didn't announce that they were expecting to the press, only confirming the news with public appearances where Sophie's bump was on full display.

Sophie Turner showed her pregnancy bump at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

It wasn't until the adorable couple made an appearance at the 2022 Met Gala in May that their baby news was clear, they walked the carpet together all whilst Sophie cradle her tummy, indirectly confirming the rumours.

Congratulations to Sophie and Joe!

