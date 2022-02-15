Is Sophie Turner Pregnant? Game Of Thrones Star & Joe Jonas Spark Speculation They’re Expecting Second Baby

15 February 2022, 13:29

Sophie Turner ignited rumours she's expecting her second baby
Sophie Turner ignited rumours she's expecting her second baby. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have ignited rumours she’s pregnant with their second baby.

Sophie Turner, 25, has sent fans into a frenzy thinking she’s pregnant, after she was pictured highlighting her stomach in a tight midi dress this week during an outing with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their daughter Willa.

Days later, she sent pregnancy rumours into overdrive after she was papped delicately holding her hand to her stomach in a white crop top.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Hinted They Were Expecting Weeks Before Announcing Baby News

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Sophie and Joe enjoyed a Valentine’s Day stroll in Los Feliz, LA, with Joe holding their daughter in his arms.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed baby Willa in July 2020. Picture: Getty

Sophie looked glowing in the photos, with her red hair parted down the middle while staying comfy in brown tracksuit bottoms.

The famous couple’s first baby, Willa, was born in July 2020 after the couple married in June 2019 in a beautiful French wedding.

At the time, Sophie and Joe never publicly announced they were expecting, choosing to let her baby bump do the talking for a number of months.

Instead, they posted throwbacks of Sophie’s bump months later on Instagram and gave rare insights into their new family life as parents.

In May last year, Joe briefly opened up about fatherhood and called his daughter ‘gorgeous’, revealing napping has become a regular occurrence in their home.

It’s unlikely Sophie and Joe will address the pregnancy speculation this time around, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited over on social media.

“Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parents of another baby and I haven’t recovered from Willa yet,” one person tweeted.

“Aw Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are having another baby!” Wrote another fan.

The happy news comes after Joe's younger brother Nick announced he and wife Priyanka Chopra recently became first-time parents!

