Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Hinted They Were Expecting Weeks Before Announcing Baby News

25 January 2022, 12:16

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents. Picture: Getty / Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas actually spilled their baby news weeks ago, before officially announcing on Friday they’ve become parents.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas told their millions of fans they welcomed their first baby together via surrogate on Friday, asking for privacy at this special time.

But fans of the couple and their famous family noticed the new parents actually hinted at their baby news back in November when they starred in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Welcomed Their First Baby

As part of her set, Priyanka roasted her pop star husband and his brothers, including the fact she and Nick were the only couple without kids at that point.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Picture: Getty
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now parents
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now parents. Picture: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

She said: "Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe. We're expecting…to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow.”

Nick’s face was one of pure shock and immediate relief within a matter of seconds.

Priyanka went on to poke fun at their 10-year age gap, saying he ‘never gets 90’s references’ but that ‘they teach each other’ and he ‘showed me how to use TikTok, for example.’

The couple announced they’d become parents on Friday, with a short statement shared to both of their Instagram profiles.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra put out matching statements to announce their baby's arrival
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra put out matching statements to announce their baby's arrival. Picture: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote.

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The new parents married in December 2018, over a year after meeting.

They join Nick’s Brothers Joe and Kevin in becoming parents, after Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter in July 2021.

Kevin and long-term partner, wife Danielle, had their daughters Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

