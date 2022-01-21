Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Welcomed Their First Baby

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become parents. Picture: Getty / Nick Jonas/Instagram

By Capital FM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas have become parents after welcoming their first baby via a surrogate!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas, 29, and actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 39, have announced they’ve welcomed their first baby together, three years after getting married.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, they revealed they’ve become parents via a surrogate.

Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018. Picture: Getty

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

It comes just days after Priyanka had to shut down breakup rumours after removing ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram bio.

She said to Vanity Fair: “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.

“Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

But their baby news is a sure sign this loved-up couple are as strong as ever.

The new parents married in December 2018, over a year after meeting.

They join Nick’s Brothers Joe and Kevin in becoming parents, after Joe and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their daughter in July 2021 and Kevin and long-term partner, wife Danielle, had their daughters Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital