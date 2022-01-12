Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

12 January 2022, 14:51

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Joe Jonas and Francis Bourgeois have been train spotting together and it’s warmed our hearts so much.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Francis Bourgeois became one of TikTok’s biggest stars in 2021, famous for recording his wholesome excited reactions to trains he’s been tracking passing him by, via a GoPro on his head.

And one sunny afternoon he was joined by none other than Joe Jonas for a day of train spotting.

Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

We’re guessing Joe was in town with Brit-born wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois train spotting
Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois train spotting. Picture: Getty
Joe Jonas filmed Francis Bourgeois as they waited for a train
Joe Jonas filmed Francis Bourgeois as they waited for a train. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe posted a super cute video of Francis on Instagram Stories while he captured an excited clip of them waving at a passing train.

It wasn’t long before their unexpected hang-out went viral on Twitter, with one person correctly tweeting: “I know there’s been a lot of bad news lately / today but joe jonas and francis went trainspotting together so cling to that joy my friends [sic].”

“Joe Jonas hanging out with Francis Bourgeois was not on my 2022 bingo card,” another tweeted.

“The highlight of my 2022 is undoubtedly this Joe Jonas x Francis Bourgeois collaboration,” added another.

Joe Jonas looked as excited as Francis to be train spotting
Joe Jonas looked as excited as Francis to be train spotting. Picture: Francis Bourgeois/Instagram
Joe Jonas may be in England to visit wife Sophie Turner's family and friends
Joe Jonas may be in England to visit wife Sophie Turner's family and friends. Picture: Getty

We couldn’t agree more.

The Jonas Brothers star isn’t the first celeb to have hung out with the TikTok legend; Francis met football star Thierry Henry in November last year and gifted him a train whistle he’d received from a train depot.

Francis was accused of faking his passion for train spotting last year so put together a montage video of his pictures and videos taken from a young age, proving he’s been interested in the hobby since receiving his first train set as a child.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Adele's 'Oh My God' is a huge track from her album 30'

Adele’s ‘Oh My God’ Lyrics And Meaning Decoded

Khloé and Tristan have spoken since the paternity test results

Khloé Kardashian Has Responded To Tristan’s Public Apology With Private Message

The lowdown on the returning cast of Cheer season 2 and what happened to Jerry Harris

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Here's why fans think Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant

Fans Convinced Kourtney Kardashian Is Dropping Clues She’s Pregnant With Travis Barker

Molly-Mae has started posting again

Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram After Podcast Backlash Saw Her Lose 40K Followers

Gigi and Bella Hadid celebrated their mum Yolanda's birthday

Gigi And Bella Celebrate Mum Yolanda Hadid’s Birthday With Adorable Throwback Posts

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star