Joe Jonas Joins TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Train Spotting And It's Too Wholesome For Words

By Capital FM

Joe Jonas and Francis Bourgeois have been train spotting together and it’s warmed our hearts so much.

Francis Bourgeois became one of TikTok’s biggest stars in 2021, famous for recording his wholesome excited reactions to trains he’s been tracking passing him by, via a GoPro on his head.

And one sunny afternoon he was joined by none other than Joe Jonas for a day of train spotting.

We’re guessing Joe was in town with Brit-born wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas joined Francis Bourgeois train spotting. Picture: Getty

Joe Jonas filmed Francis Bourgeois as they waited for a train. Picture: Joe Jonas/Instagram

Joe posted a super cute video of Francis on Instagram Stories while he captured an excited clip of them waving at a passing train.

It wasn’t long before their unexpected hang-out went viral on Twitter, with one person correctly tweeting: “I know there’s been a lot of bad news lately / today but joe jonas and francis went trainspotting together so cling to that joy my friends [sic].”

“Joe Jonas hanging out with Francis Bourgeois was not on my 2022 bingo card,” another tweeted.

“The highlight of my 2022 is undoubtedly this Joe Jonas x Francis Bourgeois collaboration,” added another.

Joe Jonas looked as excited as Francis to be train spotting. Picture: Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

Joe Jonas may be in England to visit wife Sophie Turner's family and friends. Picture: Getty

We couldn’t agree more.

The Jonas Brothers star isn’t the first celeb to have hung out with the TikTok legend; Francis met football star Thierry Henry in November last year and gifted him a train whistle he’d received from a train depot.

Francis was accused of faking his passion for train spotting last year so put together a montage video of his pictures and videos taken from a young age, proving he’s been interested in the hobby since receiving his first train set as a child.

