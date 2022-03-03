Sophie Turner’s Second Pregnancy With Joe Jonas ‘Confirmed’

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby. Picture: Alamy

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second baby with husband Joe Jonas, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed.

After weeks of pictures showing Sophie Turner seemingly with a blossoming baby bump, sources have confirmed to Us Weekly she’s pregnant; Sophie and Joe Jonas are indeed expecting their second baby together, almost two years after having their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

An insider told the publication Sophie’s due date is ‘the middle of summer’, meaning their second tot will have a birthday close to big sister Willa.

Sophie and Joe understandably keep their family life out of the spotlight since getting married in 2019, never publicly announcing the news when she was pregnant with their first baby, despite multiple photos throughout 2020 of the Game of Thrones actress’ baby bump.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first baby in 2020. Picture: Alamy

It wasn’t until Willa arrived that the couple confirmed they’d expanded their family, sharing a statement via their rep at the time which read: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

Willa was apparently a name Sophie and Joe decided on months before their daughter’s arrival, so it’s likely they’ve already picked a moniker for baby number two.

Although they don’t share photos of Willa on social media, the couple occasionally open up about being parents, with Joe telling CBS last year he was glad to have a lot of time at home with his girls during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It’s been forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

He added he is “so thankful and grateful” for his loved ones, joking that as a father he’s learned “naps are nice — all around.”

And when asked how cute his daughter is, Jonas quickly replied, “Gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, Sophie shared throwback photos of her baby bump two months after giving birth to Willa.

And on her first Mother’s Day she said motherhood was her ‘favourite job’.

