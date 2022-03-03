Sophie Turner’s Second Pregnancy With Joe Jonas ‘Confirmed’

3 March 2022, 12:50

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second baby. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sophie Turner is pregnant with her second baby with husband Joe Jonas, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After weeks of pictures showing Sophie Turner seemingly with a blossoming baby bump, sources have confirmed to Us Weekly she’s pregnant; Sophie and Joe Jonas are indeed expecting their second baby together, almost two years after having their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

An insider told the publication Sophie’s due date is ‘the middle of summer’, meaning their second tot will have a birthday close to big sister Willa.

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Sophie and Joe understandably keep their family life out of the spotlight since getting married in 2019, never publicly announcing the news when she was pregnant with their first baby, despite multiple photos throughout 2020 of the Game of Thrones actress’ baby bump.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first baby in 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first baby in 2020. Picture: Alamy

It wasn’t until Willa arrived that the couple confirmed they’d expanded their family, sharing a statement via their rep at the time which read: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

Willa was apparently a name Sophie and Joe decided on months before their daughter’s arrival, so it’s likely they’ve already picked a moniker for baby number two.

Although they don’t share photos of Willa on social media, the couple occasionally open up about being parents, with Joe telling CBS last year he was glad to have a lot of time at home with his girls during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It’s been forced time at home. I’m always on the go, I’m always moving and traveling and touring. And to be in one place for a solid amount of time and [have] my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back.”

He added he is “so thankful and grateful” for his loved ones, joking that as a father he’s learned “naps are nice — all around.”

And when asked how cute his daughter is, Jonas quickly replied, “Gorgeous!”

Meanwhile, Sophie shared throwback photos of her baby bump two months after giving birth to Willa.

And on her first Mother’s Day she said motherhood was her ‘favourite job’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is in the studio recording solo music after Little Mix announced they're going on a hiatus

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Studio Snippet Weeks After Signing Solo Record Deal

Pamela Anderson announced her documentary with Netflix

Pamela Anderson Will Tell Her Story In New Netflix Documentary

Who has Khloe Kardashian dated before Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian Ex Boyfriends: Full Dating History From Tristan Thompson To Lamar Odom

Kim Kardashian is now legally single following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single Amid Kanye West Divorce - What This Means For Her

Is Maya Jama engaged to Ben Simmons? All the engagement details including the ring

Is Maya Jama Engaged? A Closer Look At Her Engagement Ring From Boyfriend Ben Simmons

Siannise has addressed all the rumours on Instagram

Siannise Fudge Addresses Split From Luke Trotman And Her 'New Boyfriend'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star