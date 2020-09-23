Selena Gomez Won't Be Singing About Justin Bieber Heartbreak Anymore: ‘That Part Of Me Is Over’

23 September 2020, 10:42

Selena Gomez doesn’t want her fans to see her ‘as just sad and hurt’.
Selena Gomez doesn’t want her fans to see her ‘as just sad and hurt’. Picture: PA images

Selena Gomez has been reflecting on her Justin Bieber heartbreak, insisting ‘that part’ of her life is ‘over’.

Selena Gomez has never shied away from opening up about what she's going through in her music, especially when it comes to love and heartbreak.

However, the star has revealed she doesn’t want her fans to see her ‘as just sad and hurt’.

Justin Bieber Fans Spot Ex Selena Gomez's Cooking Show On His TV

Selena Gomez released her fifth studio album 'Rare' in 2019.
Selena Gomez released her fifth studio album 'Rare' in 2019. Picture: instagram

In October 2019, she released her fifth studio album, ‘Rare,’ and the lead single was ‘Lose You to Love Me’.

She followed it up with ‘Look at Her Now’ and she’s now explained that it was an intentional decision as she ‘wanted people to take away that this was a journey’ that was now ‘completely closed’.

She told Elle: “It was my idea to release 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' [back-to-back].

"They [my record] were kind of nervous about it, because they didn’t want to take away from either song.

“I knew from the get-go that 'Lose You to Love Me' was going to be the bigger song, because I just felt it in my heart.

“I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed.

“I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore.

“I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over."

