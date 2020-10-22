Sam Thompson And Tiffany Watson: Split And Relationship Details

22 October 2020, 16:09

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson had an on/off relationship from 2014.
Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson had an on/off relationship from 2014. Picture: instagram

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson were in an on/off relationship for years which played out on Made in Chelsea. But when did they split?

Sam Thompson is recently single after splitting from Zara McDermott who cheated on him.

The fall-out is currently airing on Made in Chelsea, but it’s not the first time Sam has had a messy break-up on screen.

Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson started dating in 2014.
Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson started dating in 2014. Picture: instagram

In 2014, he began an on/off relationship with Tiffany Watson which eventually ended in tears.

But when did they split? Let’s take a look…

When did Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson split?

Sam and Tiffany split for the final time in 2017 after 3 years of dating and Tiff ended up walking away from MIC.

Their relationship was rocky, to say the least, and the pair were both unfaithful to each other on multiple occasions.

Sam didn’t take the break-up very well and later admitted ‘getting dumped all the time was chipping away’ at his confidence.

When did Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson get together?

Sam and Tiffany first started dating in 2014, which is when Tiff joined the cast of MIC.

What was the reason Sam Thompson split from Tiffany Watson?

Sam blamed Tiff’s friends on the split.

He told a tabloid at the time: "I've always said this – I don't like Tiff's friends.

"Every time I would voice my opinion, I would just get shot down by a pack of wolves, and that would just make me argue back and stuff. That's normally how it would turn out."

