Sabrina Carpenter Defends Jack Antonoff Ahead Of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Release

19 June 2024, 17:07 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 17:09

Sabrina Carpenter defended producer Jack Antonoff from criticism he's been facing online
Sabrina Carpenter defended producer Jack Antonoff from criticism he's been facing online. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Sabrina Carpenter has defended Jack Antonoff as he comes off the back of working on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ to work on Sabrina’s upcoming album ‘Short N’ Sweet.’

Sabrina Carpenter has been making headlines all week after her iconic performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 where she performed her hit track ‘Please Please Please’ in the UK for the first time in Wembley Stadium to up to 80, 000 fans.

With her sixth studio album ‘Short N’ Sweet’ dropping just around the corner on the 23rd of August, the talented musician has had to step up and defend Jack Antonoff who’s worked alongside her on the album.

Jack’s worked with absolute icons in the industry like Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Troye Sivan and of course, most recently, Taylor Swift on her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’

Sabrina Carpenter supported Taylor Swift on The Eras tour at the start of 2024
Sabrina Carpenter supported Taylor Swift on The Eras tour at the start of 2024. Picture: Getty

Jack's credited as co-writer for ‘Please Please Please’ alongside Sabrina and incredible songwriter Amy Allen.

Amy's had a hand in bringing ‘Espresso’ into the world as well as Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty, Selena Gomez’s ‘My Mind & Me’ and Harry Styles ‘Adore You,’ just to name a few.

Despite Jack’s long and successful career in the music industry, recently his name has been followed by some criticism from fans who accused the producer of bringing ‘monotony’ into the tracks he worked on, especially with artists whom he’d worked with a number of times.

This sort of critique went viral after Taylor’s latest album release, however when speaking to The Rolling Stones, Sabrina had absolutely no time for the criticism directed at her producer.

Jack Antonoff has worked with Sabrina Carpenter on her six studio album 'Short N' Sweet'
Jack Antonoff has worked with Sabrina Carpenter on her six studio album 'Short N' Sweet'. Picture: Getty

“F*** them all,” the ‘Espresso’ singer told the magazine, “F** them all,” she repeated.

Sabrina then jumped to Jack’s defence, claiming “I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”

Jack himself only had amazing things to say about Sabrina to the publication, “The way she puts things, I’m immediately right there with her… And [for] anyone who’s got to see her live, let alone record her, she’s an unbelievable singer. When you’re in the presence of that kind of voice, all you want to do is capture it.”

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024)

Jack spoke of Sabrina as if she was a muse and from the positive things the pair had to say about one another, it’s apparent they work incredibly well together, which bodes well for her upcoming album.

Sabrina revealed how the pair first met, which surprisingly wasn’t through Taylor despite Sabrina supporting the ‘Folklore’ singer on part of her World Eras Tour, but in front of a comedy club.

“I was peeing my pants because I wanted to work with him for my whole life. After that, we, luckily enough, became friends; personalities meshed, and it was only a matter of time. He heard some of the stuff that I was working on for this album, and we just started to make magic,” Sabrina revealed.

