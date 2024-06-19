Sabrina Carpenter's Shares Sweet Moment Meeting Central Cee

19 June 2024, 14:56 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 15:56

Sabrina Carpenter met Central Cee at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week
Sabrina Carpenter met Central Cee at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

A Barry Keoghan’s request, Sabrina Carpenter introduced herself to Central Cee here's all about their cute interaction was even filmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter has been the talk of the town in London this past week as she performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball on Sunday the 16th of June, performing ‘Please Please Please’ in the UK for the first time.

She was then seen in central London collaborating with Blank Coffee where she wore their apron and posed as a barista for the day, serving lucky fans their favourite iced coffees to promote her track ‘Espresso.’

However, most recently, the princess of pop headed down to Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show, where she introduced herself to Central Cee at the behest of her boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, and their awkwardly cute interaction was filmed!

Sabrina Carpenter performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024
Sabrina Carpenter performed at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

In the video filmed and uploaded by alexandremaras, Sabrina can be seen approaching Central Cee who’s sitting down on the bench. She greeted him saying “Hi, I’m Sabrina, Barry told me I had to say hi to you.”

Central Cee responded to her with a big smile on his face. The pair were seated together front row of the catwalk and began to chat, they even hilariously shared Central’s Nintendo DS, Sabrina looked content playing, as she says, switch it up like Nintendo.

It’s not exactly known how Central Cee and Barry became friends originally, however, the pair were seated together at Burberry Fashion Week earlier this year, in February.

In fact, they were photographed together alongside footballer Bukayo Saka, posing with their hands in front of their faces - a similar pose that Sabrina and Barry adopted at the Met Gala.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been linked since 2023
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been linked since 2023. Picture: Getty

Barry and Sabrina have been dating since 2023 and you can find their entire relationship timeline here.

The pair have only recently begun appearing at public events together, but their relationship went ‘official’ official in June when Sabrina dropped the music video for her track ‘Please Please Please’, which featured the actor as her love interest.

