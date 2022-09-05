Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Girls Night Out With Her Friends

Rihanna helped the bar staff clean up after she and her friends stayed late at a restaurant. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna has won over everyone’s hearts after helping restaurant staff clean up following a caviar dinner with her friends.

Rihanna has continued to be the humble superstar we all know and love after she reportedly helped restaurant staff clean up after she enjoyed a lavish dinner with her close friends.

According to PageSix, Riri and her pals enjoyed a girl's night out at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe in New York City on Thursday night, where the eatery had stayed open past closing to accommodate the Savage X Fenty mogul and her friends.

The mum-of-one is said to have arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six friends who enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2am.

However, after they were done with their meal, the ‘ANTI’ singer apparently was there to give a helping hand to the staff at the restaurant.

Rihanna helped restaurant staff clean up in New York after dining there. Picture: Alamy

A source said she was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The Fenty Beauty owner stepped out in loose jeans, an oversized No Limit Records t-shirt, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, during the occasion.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been spotted out and about in New York recently, as she was also recently seen enjoying a string of date nights with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who she welcomed her baby boy with back in May.

Rihanna dined at a caviar restaurant in NYC. Picture: Getty

Rihanna welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May. Picture: Getty

The couple have remained tight-lipped about the name of their son and are yet to share a snap of him with the world.

Riri has been a busy gal this year after not only becoming a first-time mama, but she’s even released a controversial new lipgloss line via Fenty Beauty which includes actual ketchup.

She’s even trademarked Fenty Hair, so fans are excited to explore the billionaire’s new business venture!

