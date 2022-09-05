Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Girls Night Out With Her Friends

5 September 2022, 17:33

Rihanna helped the bar staff clean up after she and her friends stayed late at a restaurant
Rihanna helped the bar staff clean up after she and her friends stayed late at a restaurant. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has won over everyone’s hearts after helping restaurant staff clean up following a caviar dinner with her friends.

Rihanna has continued to be the humble superstar we all know and love after she reportedly helped restaurant staff clean up after she enjoyed a lavish dinner with her close friends.

According to PageSix, Riri and her pals enjoyed a girl's night out at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe in New York City on Thursday night, where the eatery had stayed open past closing to accommodate the Savage X Fenty mogul and her friends.

Rihanna Confuses Fans With New Fenty Beauty Ketchup Line

Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

The mum-of-one is said to have arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six friends who enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2am.

However, after they were done with their meal, the ‘ANTI’ singer apparently was there to give a helping hand to the staff at the restaurant.

Rihanna helped restaurant staff clean up in New York after dining there
Rihanna helped restaurant staff clean up in New York after dining there. Picture: Alamy

A source said she was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The Fenty Beauty owner stepped out in loose jeans, an oversized No Limit Records t-shirt, a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, and Tiffany & Co. jewellery, during the occasion.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been spotted out and about in New York recently, as she was also recently seen enjoying a string of date nights with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who she welcomed her baby boy with back in May.

Rihanna dined at a caviar restaurant in NYC
Rihanna dined at a caviar restaurant in NYC. Picture: Getty
Rihanna welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May
Rihanna welcomed her first baby with A$AP Rocky in May. Picture: Getty

The couple have remained tight-lipped about the name of their son and are yet to share a snap of him with the world.

Riri has been a busy gal this year after not only becoming a first-time mama, but she’s even released a controversial new lipgloss line via Fenty Beauty which includes actual ketchup.

She’s even trademarked Fenty Hair, so fans are excited to explore the billionaire’s new business venture!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Draco and Lucius have reunited!

Tom Felton Reunites With Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs In Adorable Moment

Selena Gomez meets Gordan Ramsay's culinary wrath...

Selena Gomez Took On Gordon Ramsay In The Kitchen And It's Hilarious

All the updates on After Ever Happy so far

After Ever Happy: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & All The Details So Far

The Weeknd cut his latest concert short

The Weeknd Cancelled Concert Mid-Performance After Losing Singing Voice

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Max George and Maisie Smith confirmed they're boyfriend and girlfriend

Maisie Smith And Max George Go Instagram Official With Their Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star