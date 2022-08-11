Why Rihanna Hasn’t Shared A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Just Yet

11 August 2022, 15:53

Rihanna has kept a low profile since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has kept a low profile since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty
Rihanna welcomed her first child - a baby boy - with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May - and here’s why the singer is yet to publicly share any info on her newborn.

Rihanna became a mum for the first time after giving birth to a baby boy back in May with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Little is known of the couple’s newborn, with A$AP opening up about how they hope to raise their son in an interview with Dazed, admitting: “I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Riri is yet to share any news about her son just yet, understandably, as she’s been adjusting to life as a first-time mother, with a source previously telling In Touch that the pop superstar called being a mum ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to her’.

Riri and Rocky haven’t announced the name of their baby boy just yet either, with a source telling the publication: “They’ll announce his name when they feel ready.”

Rihanna welcomed her baby boy in May
Picture: Getty

Of course, Riri tends to keep her private life out of the limelight, so it’s no surprise she is yet to share any info about her 3-month-old.

An insider told UsWeekly: “They rarely leave their baby’s side. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being.

“They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are choosing to raise their baby outside of the limelight
Picture: Alamy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't shared the name of their son yet
Picture: Getty
Rihanna gave birth to her baby boy in May
Rihanna gave birth to her baby boy in May. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

This comes after it was reported that the pair hadn’t hired a nanny yet as they feel it’s ‘important to bond with the baby as a family’.

Their tot is said to look just like his parents, with a source previously telling In Touch: “He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny.

“In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna.”

