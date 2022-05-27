Rihanna Plans Huge Lifestyle Change After Welcoming Baby

27 May 2022, 16:26

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly relocating to Barbados with their baby boy
By Hayley Habbouchi

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly considering a big move after welcoming their son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have been settling into their lives as first-time parents after welcoming their baby boy and apparently, a change of address could be on the cards.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress welcomed her son in Los Angeles, but according to this tabloid, Riri is considering relocating to her home country of Barbados for the foreseeable.

A source told the publication that she and A$AP are planning to stay in LA for a few more months before heading to the Caribbean island.

When Will Rihanna Announce Her Baby Boy’s Name?

Rihanna is said to be planning a move to Barbados in the next few months
“She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of showbusiness," said the insider.

“Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”

The source also claimed that Riri already knows which school she wants her son to attend in Barbados.

Rihanna is apparently considering moving to Barbados
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy earlier this month
The Savage X Fenty owner is yet to reveal her newborn’s name, but an insider recently told In Touch that they understandably won’t be announcing his name anytime soon as they’re ‘still settling into parenthood’.

Rih’s baby is said to 'have her eyes', as per the source, with them adding: “Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him.

“He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny," they added, "In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna.”

