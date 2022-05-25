When Will Rihanna Announce Her Baby Boy’s Name?

Rihanna is said to be holding off announcing her baby's name just yet. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna welcomed her son just a few weeks ago and fans can’t wait for her to announce the name of her baby boy.

Rihanna has been adjusting to life as a first-time mama after welcoming her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Savage X Fenty owner gave birth just a short few weeks ago on May 13, according to TMZ - with the A-listers welcoming a son.

Although Riri is yet to share any info about her newborn just yet, fans and fellow celebs have been sharing their congrats to the superstar and her beau for the latest addition to their family.

One thing fans are particularly excited to find out is what Rih has decided to name her baby boy - but when will she announce it?

Rihanna welcomed her first baby earlier this month. Picture: Getty

According to an insider at In Touch, Rihanna and A$AP are still ‘settling into parenthood’ so understandably won’t be sharing their baby’s name anytime soon.

“They’ll announce his name when they feel ready,” they said, before going on to add how well the first-time parents are doing with their bundle of joy.

The source even went on to say that their baby ‘has got Rihanna’s eyes’, adding: “Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now parents to a baby boy. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't shared their baby's name just yet. Picture: @asaprocky/Instagram

“He’s a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny," they added, "In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna.”

The insider went on: “They’re so in love. As far as I know, the couple haven’t hired a nanny yet because they feel it’s important to bond with the baby as a family, especially during the first few weeks.”

Rih is said to have called motherhood ‘the best thing that’s ever happened to her’ and we couldn’t be happier for the couple!

